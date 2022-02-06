Museum of Sonoma County marks Lunar New Year with dance

The Museum of Sonoma County teamed up with the Redwood Empire Chinese Association on Saturday to celebrate the Lunar New Year with a traditional lion dance in Santa Rosa.

The outdoor performance featuring school-age dancers and drummers took place in the parking lot of the Fourth Street museum. Association volunteers handed out red envelopes filled with hard candy to the estimated 100 attendees. The red of the envelope traditionally symbolizes luck and prosperity.

The 1,500-year-old dance form is performed throughout the year at celebrations including weddings and parades.

“The traditional thought is that the clamor of drums, cymbals and gong that accompany the lion dance chase away evil, making way for the lion to lead in good luck,” wrote Redwood Empire Chinese Association Secretary Judy Cheung, in an email.

The Santa Rosa-based association is a nonprofit that aims to educate and provide services to preserve and share Chinese culture in Northern California.

The performance was in conjunction with the opening of a new museum exhibit, “Year of the Tiger: Chinese Traditions in Sonoma County, 1890-2022,” about how traditions of Santa Rosa’s Chinatown, which disappeared in the 1940s, continue in the community today. 1890, like 2022, was the Year of the Tiger.

“The goal of the exhibition is to show the continuation of these Chinese traditions in Sonoma County. So while the physical space of the Chinatown no longer exists, those traditions and that community does still exist in Sonoma County,” Mary Jean Dean, the museum’s communications director, said.

The Redwood Empire Chinese Association provided pieces for the exhibit including an altar cloth and a gong.

Both the performance and exhibit were free to the public.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing were enforced and the crowd size was limited inside the museum.

“For us, I think what we’re most excited about is to be able to create that connection between the Chinese community and their traditions and the museum,” Dean said. “The museum’s goal is to tell the stories of Sonoma County and this is an integral part of our community.”

For more information, visit museumsc.org or recacenter.org.