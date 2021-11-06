Museum of Sonoma County thanks members, donors with mini gala

The Museum of Sonoma County is thanking its members and donors for their support with its Thanks-For-Giving Mini Gala on Saturday.

The event includes live jazz music, auction items and several exhibitions open for viewing. While the gala is free to members and donors, registration is required due to COVID-19.

“We have a trio for the Santa Rosa Symphony youth ensemble [and] we’ll have live jazz with Ben Prentice,” said Jeff Nathanson, executive director for the museum.

Oliver’s Market is catering donated food while Lagunitas, Ektimo Vineyards and Russian River Vineyards donated beer and wine for the event.

Attendees will be able to preview the “Artistry in Wood” exhibition that opens on Nov. 12, said Nathanson.

Other exhibitions open for viewing are “Light, Clay, and Copper: Mid-Century Arts & Crafts in Sonoma County,” “Go Big or Go Home: Taking Measure of Sonoma County’s Past” and “Día de los Muertos.”

The museum will auction off artist Craig Nelson’s painting of The Round Barn, a dinner with former Press Democrat columnist and author Gaye LeBaron, and a weekend getaway at the Inn at the Tides in Bodega Bay.

“We have been really fortunate because even through the pandemic we have been getting donations,” said Nathanson.

For more information about the gala, visit museumsc.org/gala/.