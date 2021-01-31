Music a way of life for owner of Speed of Sound in Cloverdale, Healdsburg

When Ron Charlesworth was growing up in West Lafayette, Indiana, his father would take the family to see touring musical artists whenever they came to the area.

At the time, Charlesworth, now 52, had no idea that one day, he, too, would be touring with a band and that the experience would ultimately result in his relocating to Sonoma County.

A seasoned musician, producer, songwriter, project-studio engineer, educator and tour technician, Charlesworth is the owner of Speed of Sound Music stores in Cloverdale and Healdsburg.

He is also the middle school band teacher at The Healdsburg School, a role he describes as an amazing experience. He says he hopes his students are learning as much from him as he is from them.

Charlesworth founded Speed of Sound Music in 2012 when he opened his first brick and mortar store in Healdsburg. Just like when he opened the Cloverdale store last year, his “leap of faith” decision was made to fill what he saw as a need for a music store specializing in a great music lesson program where students get to interact and play in a band with one another.

The stores carry instruments not found in a typical big box music store, including some handmade heirloom quality guitars by local Sonoma luthiers. The current inventory can be found in their online store at Reverb.com.

In addition to instrument sales and rentals, Speed of Sound Music teaches guitars, drums, voice, piano, music technology, ukulele, woodwinds and songwriting. There is even a sitar teacher on deck, if needed.

Music lessons are generally open for anyone ages 6 and older. The cost is $30 per hour if taught by a student teacher, $85 per hour if taught by a degreed teacher. So far, his youngest student has been 4 years old and his oldest was 82.

Currently, Charlesworth is also teaching online music classes with about 30% of his students sustaining the lessons since the first stay-at-home order in March. “Online Zoom classes are fun and a great way to get ready to play in our collectives,” he said in an email interview.

The Healdsburg store is primarily used for lessons and its on-site recording studio, which boasts a Grammy-nominated sound engineer. Speed of Sound Music also has a pool of musicians available to perform for almost any occasion.

“We do sell some accessories there, but once we get past this COVID stage, Cloverdale is set to be stocked with great instruments and accessories. We are gearing up for it to be a place to do all things related to music education.”

Charlesworth started taking piano lessons in fifth grade but often felt his teacher was holding him back from exploring different instruments and genres.

He joined his first band when he was 12.

“It was what us kids who had grand ideas of making it big did back then,” Charlesworth said. “We would meet in someone’s garage and play and practice until our fingers bled.”

Before long, the kids no longer saw themselves as simply a “garage band,” but a band for hire. With their supportive parents driving them and their instruments to and from gigs, the band played at pool parties, for the local VFW, the American Legion, school events and any other place they could find.

The day of his high school graduation, Charlesworth was hired by his hometown music store to give private lessons.

In the early ’90s, he moved to Nashville and landed a tech gig on a Garth Brooks tour. While he says he has met some amazing people in the music business, he counts the time spent working in Brooks’ organization as being the most inspirational.

“Garth Brooks is an amazing person. He has such a strong work ethic that it is infectious to his whole organization. I was in my early 20s at the time I worked for him. Seeing him really put the work in and the results it provided made him a great role model for a young musician like myself.”

About this same time, Brooks’ sideman Ty England, had signed a record deal of his own. Charlesworth recalls meeting up with him shortly thereafter at an awards party.

“After congratulating Ty on getting his own record deal, I boldly let him know that I had aspirations of being a musician in Nashville and if he needed a drummer, I would be happy for the chance to audition. He offered me the job on the spot.”

That auspicious encounter led to five Top 50 hits over the next four years and a chance to tour the United States, Canada, England and Scotland.

“The time with Ty also gave me the opportunity to perform on popular TV shows, including ‘The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,’ ‘Late Night with Conan O'Brien,’ ‘The Grand Ole Opry’ and “CBS This Morning,” as well as at the Kennedy Center and abroad on the BBC,” Charlesworth said.

At the age of 37, Charlesworth returned to school, this time at the University of Colorado Denver, where he discovered their top-ranked music business school, the College of Arts and Media.

“A music performance degree allows the opportunity to play in several different elective ensembles,” he said. “My main instrument in college was the electric bass guitar. I was most drawn to the Afro-Cuban jazz ensemble, but time spent in the singer/songwriting ensemble was also beneficial to the work I do now.”

Touring had brought Charlesworth through Sonoma County several times over the years and he remembered regretting having to leave each time. With his newly minted music degree in hand and nothing holding them in Denver, he and his wife, Leslye, decided to move to the area full time.

Like a lot of working musicians in Sonoma County, he says he “loves wineries that love live music.” Some of his other favorite performance venues include the Geyserville Gun Club, the Big Easy, the Fern Car, the Elephant in the Room and Coyote Sonoma. He also performed at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair during last year's Summer Film Festival.

Asked if he can see himself expanding Speed of Sound Music into other communities in the years to come, Charlesworth said, “Absolutely! First, though, I need to figure out how to run the two locations I already have as efficiently as possible.”

While all things music are definitely in his blood, Charlesworth still finds time to play ball in the Redwood Empire Baseball League. He also enjoys mountain biking, especially what he calls “the lung-busting challenge of pedaling up a long incline,” so he can roll back down like it is a roller coaster through the woods.

Someone once suggested that choosing a job you love means never having to work a day in your life. It seems Charlesworth has not only taken that suggestion to heart, he continues to prove it on a daily basis.