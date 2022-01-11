Music, theater events canceled across Sonoma County as COVID order bans large gatherings

Entertainment venues across Sonoma County were scrambling late Monday to postpone and reschedule events in the next four weeks, responding to the latest local restrictions on large gatherings deemed too risky by county health authorities amid an unprecedented spike in cases linked to the omicron variant.

It was a sequel to the overnight reshuffling that hit playhouses, concert venues and symphony halls amid the first shutdown orders nearly two years ago at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, indoor gatherings of more than 50 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 100 are banned for 30 days, in response to dramatically rising COVID-19 case rates in the county. That means concerts, theater performances and more are on hold, for now. (Exemptions were granted for some school, workplace and religious gatherings, as well as museums, malls and restaurants.)

For the arts and entertainment world, it was a sharp reversal after months of slow recovery, with live shows gaining steam and more scheduled concerts and performances than a year ago.

Many venues were still working through backlogs of past events.

Now, they’ll be shelving or pushing off plans until at least mid-February, leaving an already vulnerable, but important slice of the local economy once again in a pandemic limbo.

At the 1,600-seat Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, the new restrictions will affect 10 upcoming large-scale events, said Rick Nowlin, its president and CEO.

“Although the long-term impact of COVID has been devastating on live performance, the health of our community is paramount, and all of us at LBC will continue to play a part in helping to keep people safe,” Nowlin said in a statement.

“We will immediately begin working to postpone and reschedule, or cancel when there is no other alternative, 10 large-scale events scheduled between now and Feb. 11,” he added.

People who have tickets for upcoming events, estimated to be 5,400 patrons, should anticipate emails and phone calls from Luther Burbank Center and should check the center’s website for updates.

Anita Wiglesworth, vice president for programs and marketing at Luther Burbank Center, noted the venue already has been dealing with a pileup of rescheduled events due to the pandemic. The latest order will be another hit.

“This will affect events that were rescheduled previously due to COVID and are now sold out,” she said.

Even before Monday’s announcement from the county, the Santa Rosa Symphony was forced to pivot in the middle of a series of concerts over the weekend and into Monday night due to a positive COVID-19 test and an exposure affecting performers.

Saturday night’s show, featuring the symphony with pianist Olga Kern and the debut of a new work from composer Gabriella Smith, went on as planned at the Green Music Center.

But concerts on Sunday and Monday were significantly downsized; Monday’s to just three musicians, after a brass player revealed an exposure to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 and a string player reported testing positive for COVID-19.

“Due to extreme caution and concern for our musicians, we have released all orchestra members from performing tonight,” symphony President and CEO Alan Silow said in a letter, sent before the county’s announcement about the new restrictions, to ticket holders for Monday’s concert.

The symphony’s next concert, scheduled for Feb. 12-14, will be after the end of the 30 days of the new restrictions. It will feature an all-American program and the Black pianist Florence Price performing Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”

The Lost Church, an intimate venue in downtown Santa Rosa with an eclectic lineup from singers to magicians, has been dogged by pandemic restrictions since it opened in the middle of the health crisis.

Most of the artists set to perform this month have either canceled or postponed their shows due to the rise of COVID-19 cases, said Josh Windmiller, development director for The Lost Church, Monday afternoon.

So far, the Jan. 15 appearance of musicians Kendra McKinley and Tay and the Janglahdahs, as well as a Jan. 23 performance by singers Emma Noren and Nat Lefkoff, have been canceled.

Lost Church Operations Director Michele Kappel said she’ll be working to postpone, rather than cancel, January and early February events.

“Many of us are asking ourselves, ‘Is it the right thing to do to still gather?’” Kappel said. “We’re rolling with the punches. We’ve been through it once; we’ll do it again. We want our audiences to stay safe and our artists to feel comfortable performing.”

Here is an initial list of canceled entertainment events, as of Monday evening. Check online at pressdemocrat.com for additional cancellations and additions to this list through the week.

Cinnabar Theater: The last three performances of “Cyrano” are scheduled for this Friday to Sunday. Executive Director Diane Dragone said the 111-seat theater is considering proceeding with the performances, but capping ticket sales at 50.

Epicenter: A representative from the sports and entertainment center didn’t respond to an inquiry Monday.

Graton Resort and Casino: The sold-out Jan. 15 performance by comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer has been rescheduled to March 19.

The Lost Church: The venue is working to postpone January and February events; some shows have been canceled.

Luther Burbank Center: Postponing, rescheduling or, if necessary, canceling 10 large-scale events between now and Feb. 11

Mystic: A representative from the concert venue didn’t respond to an inquiry Monday.

Phoenix: A representative from the concert venue didn’t respond to an inquiry Monday.

6th Street Playhouse: A representative for the small theater didn’t respond to inquiries Monday.

Even before the county issued the new restrictions on Monday afternoon, staff at several venues announced closures, many in reaction to the rapid spread of the omicron variant. Those included:

Petaluma Historical Library & Museum: closed from Jan. 10 - 31

Sebastiani Theatre: John McCutcheon performance postponed from Jan. 10 to June 6 and Bedouine and Shannon Lay postponed from Jan. 14

Sonoma County Philharmonic: Winter concerts for Feb. 5 and 6 postponed, to be rescheduled at a later date