Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory

WASHINGTON — An online forum devoted to former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon's right-wing radio show alerted its 78,000 subscribers to "very strange new details on Paul Pelosi attack."

Roger Stone, a longtime political consigliere to former president Donald Trump, took to the fast-growing messaging app Telegram to call the assault on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband an "alleged attack," telling his followers that a "stench" surrounded mainstream reporting about the Friday break-in that left Pelosi, 82, with a skull fracture.

The skepticism didn't stay in right-wing echo chambers but seeped also into the feeds of popular online personalities, including Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk.

"There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye," he wrote Sunday morning, pointing his 112 million followers to a sensationalist account of the episode published by a site known for spreading right-wing misinformation.

The rush to sow doubt about the assault on Pelosi's husband illustrates how aggressively influential figures on the right are seeking to dissuade the public from believing facts about the violence, seizing on the event to promote conspiracy theories and provoke distrust. The House speaker has long been a bugbear for the right, which has intensified its rhetorical blitz on her in recent years - even as extreme threats against members of Congress have increased.

These merchants of misinformation, said Carl Cameron, a former longtime Fox News political correspondent, deceive their massive audiences using rumors and lies about everything from the integrity of elections to the details of a police report.

"They are creating a dystopia wherein lying and physical violence become part of our politics," he said.

Dinesh D'Souza, whose recent film "2000 Mules" burnished his right-wing bona fides by pushing Trump's debunked claims of widespread voter fraud, aired falsehoods and innuendo in a viral Twitter thread suggesting the attack on Paul Pelosi was a form of intentional misrepresentation sometimes referred to as a "false flag."

The basis for his skepticism seemed to be mistaken reporting by a Fox affiliate, which later appended a correction to its article, that the assailant was in underwear at the time of his arrest. In fact, the suspect, identified by law enforcement as David DePape, 42, demanded to know, "Where is Nancy?" - a call echoing the exclamations of pro-Trump protesters who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 - before bludgeoning her husband with a hammer.

Authorities said they were scrutinizing writings DePape appears to have authored that intersperse delusional ideas about fairies and the occult with Holocaust denialism and screeds against Black people and transgender people.

D'Souza did not accept those details. Nor did many of his 2.5 million Twitter followers, according to their replies, which included calls of "amen."

"The Left is going crazy because not only are we not BUYING the wacky, implausible Paul Pelosi story but we are even LAUGHING over how ridiculous it is," he wrote early Sunday morning. "What this means is that we are no longer intimidated by their fake pieties. Their control over us has finally been broken."

Musk, who calls himself "Chief Twit," also appeared unconvinced by the official story forming in the days after the attack. In response to a tweet from Hillary Clinton condemning the attack and claiming it resulted from "hate and deranged conspiracy theories" spread by Republican politicians, he pointed instead to a story in the Santa Monica Observer claiming without evidence that Paul Pelosi was drunk at the time of the assault and "in a dispute with a male prostitute." Musk, who later deleted the tweet, did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The website of the Santa Monica Observer, described by fact-checkers as a low-credibility source favoring the extreme right, was offline Sunday morning. But an archived version of the story promised to explain "what really happened early Friday morning in San Francisco."

It unspooled a lurid tale about nudists and a tryst gone terribly wrong. It also speculated about Pelosi's medical condition and the security at the home he shares with the House speaker in San Francisco's tony Pacific Heights neighborhood. And it featured tweets reposted by Sebastian Gorka, a former White House adviser to Trump who attended a 2017 inaugural ball wearing the insignia of a Hungarian nationalist group historically linked to the Nazis.

Gorka did not respond to a request for comment. An email sent to an address for the Santa Monica Observer yielded no response.