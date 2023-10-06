Did you take a photo of webs appearing in your region? Send it to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com along with your name and where and where you took the photo.

Reports of a white, fluffy, web-like substance floating in skies over Central California and the Bay Area emerged on social media on Wednesday and continued into Thursday. Observations of the mysterious gossamer strands and blobs were reported in dozens of locations, including King City, Salinas, Hollister, Monterey, Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Santa Cruz, Oakland and Berkeley. Photos showed webbing hanging from power poles and trees.

"Was on my power line this morning," wrote one X user.

A sticky web-like substance was reported falling from the sky across the Central Coast. Have any photos or video? Feel free to send them in. https://t.co/WjcbUTsBmz — KION News Channel 46 (@KIONnews) October 4, 2023

The substance is likely exactly what it looks like — spider webs, according to the scientists contacted by SFGATE.

"If you pick it up, it's clearly silk," said Fredrick Larabee, a Ph.D. assistant professor of biological sciences at San Jose State. "What spider is doing this? I don't know. I've only seen it around my house and collected some of it. It's impossible to directly connect something to a spider without finding the spider."

John Banks, a zoologist and director of the undergraduate research opportunities center at CSU Monterey Bay, said that the tangles of webs appearing all over the place are most likely coming from spiders using a process called "ballooning" that allows them to emit webbing and use it to float through the air and travel to a new place.

"They're dispersing from one habitat to another habitat," Banks said. "It appears the propensity to do this ballooning varies from species to species. This is an evolutionary behavior."

Young spiders use ballooning after they've hatched, often to search for a new food source, said Larabee. "Imagine you're a spider born in a clutch and you're born and competing for food," he said. "It's in your interest to move away."

"We indeed have had a large spiderling 'ballooning' event down here in Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties," Kirsten Pearsons, an entomologist working as a farm advisor for the Monterey County UC Cooperative Extension, wrote in an email.

Spiders may send out webbing and catch the wind to escape a predator, or weather conditions could be another reason to balloon. The Earth's electrical fields can also be at play. "There are instances where people have measured these electrical fields and looked at the impact on spiders," Larabee said. "The electric field can produce enough force to lift the spiders and their silk strands into the air. Two to three studies were published over the last couple years on this."

Both Larabee and Banks said they do not know what's triggering the spiders to balloon at this time. They also do not know which types of spiders are ballooning right now and said it could be more than one species. Larabee said ballooning is common in California in early fall. Some years it can occur on a large scale, for one reason or another, across the globe.

"If you google spider ballooning you'll find news stories from all over the world," he said. "Every year, it happens on a larger scale somewhere. Insect populations boom and bust pretty rapidly. If you look at the monarch butterfly counts in Santa Cruz, those can swing wildly."

Fascinating to watch a “ballooning” #spider web drift in the sky. Spiders do this to carry their young further from where they were hatched to insure they don’t compete for food sources from where they started. Most of the time, the webs will be empty by the time you spot them. pic.twitter.com/NE7JKScaP5 — BrianKPIX (@brianyuenKPIX) October 5, 2023

Banks observed webs floating near his home in Capitola and on the CSU Monterey campus. Larabee also saw some near his home. Both Banks and Larabee said they can't fully confirm that the substance observed is spider webs until someone tests it in a lab.