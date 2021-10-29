Mystery on McDonald Avenue: Will homeowners pass out candy?

Amid historic Victorian mansions decked with pumpkins, gourds and a colorful carpet of fallen leaves, the McDonald Avenue neighborhood in Santa Rosa has been the go-to destination for trick-or-treating and other Halloween festivities for decades.

However, after an onslaught of rain, cancellation of the legendary McDonald mansion party and the past year’s pause on trick-or-treating due to the pandemic, residents are uncertain if this year will be the same spooky spectacle as years before, or if it will just be a dud.

Many wondered if their neighbors were planning on passing out candy and decorating ― a mystery which won’t be solved until Halloween day.

“There’s an unspoken rule on McDonald that you don’t decorate until the day of,” said Ruth Skidmore, a resident of McDonald Avenue for 14 years.

Skidmore and her husband, Brooke Clyde, usually have about 60 people over for pulled pork sandwiches and margaritas while they have guests take turns handing out candy, which she calls “a full-time job.”

“I don’t know what to expect,” Skidmore said. “We’re just going to do it.”

This year the couple will still decorate (including black trees adorned with orange lights, straw bales, pumpkins and ghosts), hand out candy and host a smaller party of about 20 people.

However, the McDonald Mansion, a large, renovated, historic Victorian home on McDonald Avenue, which has been the main attraction on Halloween night for decades, will not be hosting their annual Halloween event this year due to the pandemic, the homeowners announced in a Facebook post.

“We have made this decision for the safety of our own family, which includes unvaccinated children and other vulnerable people, as well as that of all the children in our community,” the post said. “We are not equipped to safely welcome so many guests, as much as we would like to see our community gathered again. We are also unable to put on our Halloween event without months of planning, which was too difficult given the many uncertainties posed by the pandemic.”

After hearing abut the cancellation, Skidmore called a couple neighbors to ask if they were still planning on participating in this year’s festivities. She said the replies varied from yes to unsure and one who said no.

Wally Wallace, who has lived on McDonald Avenue for 17 years and who some call the unofficial mayor of the street, said the neighbors are all “dipping their toes in the water,” waiting to see if others will be participating.

After talking to most of the street’s residents, he said about half were planning to partake, while the other half were unsure about COVID-19 and only wanting to participate if the mansion was going to be open.

However, Wallace is all on board this year, especially for the enjoyment of the kids and their families.

“It’s fun to see little, cute, freckle-faced toddlers turn into diabolical demons of destruction on one day,” Wallace said.

Lauralyn Larsen grew up on McDonald Avenue and bought her grandparent’s house across the street less than a year ago. Like many on the street, she enjoys providing children of the community with a fun, spooky and festive night like the ones she enjoyed as a kid.

“Last year there was no one due to the pandemic, but I think more people will be out this year,” she said. “I don’t think we’ll have the crowds that we’ve seen in years past, especially with the McDonald Mansion (closing).”

This year, Larsen will host a small party and pass out candy. She hopes to project the original Frankenstein and Dracula movies on a sheet in her yard if the weather allows it.

Melody Morales, who has lived on McDonald Avenue for six years, said everybody heard about the mansion’s cancellation, so trick-or-treating was up in the air for many. Yet she had her cotton-candy machine ready to go and was waiting for the weather to clear up before decorating more.

Michele Sokol, of Santa Rosa, has lived on Spring Street, parallel to McDonald Avenue, for 10 years and gets hundreds of trick-or-treaters flowing over from McDonald Avenue every year.

“Sometimes we go to dinner, but this year I’m thinking I want to be here,” she said. “I just haven’t made up my mind yet.”

This year she feels excited to pass out candy to the children, but she’s still on the fence because “it becomes an inconvenience after 9 o’clock.”

“I think it’ll be more quiet this year,” Sokol said, speculating they might be uncertain about the weather and still hesitant to draw crowds amid a pandemic.

Another resident on Spring Street, Lethea Snow, decorated her porch with pumpkins, skeletons and witches.

She’s excited to return to her usual Halloween traditions of hosting a small party (with only vaccinated guests this year) and passing out candy to trick-or-treaters, which she didn’t do last year.

“This year I think it’s going to be better,” Snow said. “People are ready to go out. They'll be wearing masks because of the costumes, and vaccination rates are going up.”

Snow’s favorite decoration was a scraggly witch hanging from her porch, “but she’s messed up right now from the rain,” she said.

“I like to make her look not-so-scary for the kids by putting glasses on her,” she said, straightening out a pair of Elton John-style glasses perched its green, mole-adorned nose.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.an