NAACP and Sonoma County Black Forum volunteers load 413 cars in Saturday food drive paired with vaccine clinic

Even as masks vanish and county coronavirus numbers remain low, dozens of volunteers gathered Saturday at Santa Rosa High School to aid Sonoma County’s low income residents in their ongoing struggle with the virus and its economic impacts.

Rallied by the Sonoma County Black Forum, the local branch of the NAACP and Sonoma State University’s Black Student Union, more than 40 Black volunteers loaded passing cars with boxes of food that included eggs and butter from Clover Sonoma, organic chickens and spaghetti as well as other fresh food, blankets and personal hygiene supplies. The boxes also held health kits with hand sanitizer, masks and at-home COVID-19 test kits.

The event’s turnout seemed to indicate the need remains high for such aid, even as virus cases stay low and health mandates largely have been lifted.

Over two hours, the group loaded 413 cars with supplies, according to Nzinga Woods, co-founder of the Sonoma County Black Forum, which sponsored the event with the NAACP.

While COVID-19 does not have the stranglehold on economic and social life it once had, high inflation, supply chain woes and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and resulting economic sanctions are keeping up financial headwinds. Gas prices in particular are at record highs.

“If it’s not one thing it’s another” hitting the county’s worse off, Woods said.

For many of those driving Saturday through the line of volunteers, “it’s like ‘am I going to buy gas or buy food?’” she said.

Layla Morgan, 15, volunteered with her brother and mother. “I didn’t think this many people would come,” she said, “but it’s good they did.”

Needed food and personal items weren’t the only boosts offered at the event.

In order to penetrate even further into the roughly 19% of Sonoma County residents who have not been vaccinated, the Jewish Community Free Clinic, in partnership with the Sonoma County Department of Health Services, set up a vaccine clinic at the school as well. Volunteers asked occupants of departing cars if they’d been vaccinated or received the latest booster dose, and suggested free shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines if not. Vaccine recipients received $25 gift cards.

At least a trickle of people took up the offer throughout the morning. Several families had come in for vaccines by around 11 a.m., clinic director Deborah Roberts said.

While vaccine clinics often want for clients these days, given the high rates of vaccination and decreasing concerns about the virus, every shot is one more Sonoma County resident better protected, Roberts said.

“We’re working hard for that extra 19%,” she said.

The vaccine clinic paired with the food drive in order to target low-income county residents who at times have been difficult to reach, Roberts said.

“We’re trying to be a little more creative and expand our access now that the demand (for the shots) has dropped,” she said.

Both the food drive and the vaccine clinic will return to the high school May 28, again beginning at 10 a.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88.