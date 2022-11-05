NAACP sues Pennsylvania election officials to accept undated mail ballots

The NAACP and several other voting rights groups sued Pennsylvania election officials on Friday in federal court as part of an 11th-hour effort to get them to accept mail-in ballots that are received on time but are not properly dated.

The step came three days after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered counties in the battleground state to refrain from counting mail-in ballots that lack a written date on their outer envelope, siding with Republicans in a matter that could have national implications on Nov. 8.

The Republican National Committee and several other party-aligned groups had filed a lawsuit in October to stop undated ballots from being counted, citing a state law that requires voters to write the date on the return envelope when sending it in.

But plaintiffs in the voting-rights coalition contend that rejecting ballots based on what they see as an immaterial matter violates the voting protections in the federal Civil Rights Act.

“Defendants’ failure to count timely-submitted mail-in ballots based solely on a missing or incorrect date on the return envelope will disenfranchise potentially thousands of voters,” the groups wrote in their 26-page filing on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Their lawsuit named as a defendant Leigh M. Chapman, a Democrat and acting secretary of the commonwealth and the state’s top election official, despite guidance she issued in September that said ballots without a date on them should be counted as long as they are returned on time.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said that noncompliant ballots should be set aside. It was the latest wrinkle in a protracted legal fight over undated ballots in Pennsylvania, where voters are set to decide pivotal contests for governor and the U.S. Senate.

Pennsylvania is where two of the most closely watched elections in the country will be decided this upcoming week. In the governor’s race, Josh Shapiro, the state’s Democratic attorney general, faces state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the right-wing, election-denying Republican nominee. And control of the U.S. Senate could hinge on the outcome of the contest between celebrity physician Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat.