Nail fire in Mendocino National Forest nearly contained

Firefighters have reached 75% containment on a fire in the Grindstone Ranger District of Mendocino National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday.

The Nail fire started Tuesday about 30 miles west of Willows near Fouts Springs and has blackened about 13 acres. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two fire crews, two engines and two water tenders were working to extinguish the flames.

Thursday, firefighters were continuing to reinforce fire lines and extinguish hot spots.