Name change game along Russian River continues in support of Ukraine

The show of support around Sonoma County for the Ukrainian people continues daily in large and small ways.

Someone rebranded the Russian River the “Ukraine River” on a section of Highway 1 near Goat Rock. A similar hand-made road sign changing the river’s name appeared in Guerneville earlier in March with the image shared on Facebook.

Elsewhere, the steel truss bridge in Healdsburg remains lit in blue-and-yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and the city of Windsor lit its fountain that decorates the Town Green.