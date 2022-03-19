Subscribe

Name change game along Russian River continues in support of Ukraine

March 18, 2022, 6:06PM
The show of support around Sonoma County for the Ukrainian people continues daily in large and small ways.

Someone rebranded the Russian River the “Ukraine River” on a section of Highway 1 near Goat Rock. A similar hand-made road sign changing the river’s name appeared in Guerneville earlier in March with the image shared on Facebook.

Elsewhere, the steel truss bridge in Healdsburg remains lit in blue-and-yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and the city of Windsor lit its fountain that decorates the Town Green.

