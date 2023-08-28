Names of Lahaina's fire victims reflect town's character

Aug. 27—LAHAINA — Known outside Maui largely as a tourist attraction, visitor brochures obscure the fact that Lahaina for the most part is a working-class community with a sizeable immigrant population that was especially hit hard by the devastating Aug. 8 wildfire.

The names of 40 of the 115 confirmed dead so far — with many more to be identified — to a certain degree reflect the town's character and history.

The fire reportedly started in the mauka area of Lahainaluna overlooking the coastline. The wind-whipped flames swept downslope, devouring the modest neighborhoods built on former sugar cane fields and plantation camps before jumping Honoapiilani Highway and burning through the densely populated heart of Lahaina to the ocean's edge.

Along the way, more than 2,200 structures were lost, nearly 90% of them residences, according to early estimates.

The community of roughly 13,000 residents is wedged into a nearly 8-square-mile area between the Kaanapali resort to the north and Launiupoko to the south. Starting with the original Native Hawaiian settlers, the population has evolved as the town itself evolved in recent centuries, according to Theo Morrison, executive director of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

"It's the only place in all of Hawaii that has been a significant place during every era of Hawaii's history. Pre-contact, whaling, monarchy, missionary, plantation and tourism — they all brought in different people, plus the Hawaiians who were here. And the generations of people representing all those different eras are still here ... ," said Morrison, whose home was one of several in Wahikuli to survive the blaze.

"When I was reading through the list of the unaccounted for, it's the names that you see right there. It tells you the diversity of the community — and it is truly diverse, with people who have roots that go way back."

ACCORDING TO recent U.S. Census Bureau data, 74% of Lahaina's population age 16 and older is in the civilian workforce, compared with 61% for Hawaii as a whole. The data also pegs Lahaina's median household income at $80,035, lower than the state number at $88,005.

Additionally, 32% of Lahaina residents are foreign-­born, compared with 18% statewide, and a language other than English is spoken at home in 36% of families, compared with 26% for Hawaii overall.

Data from the 2010 census indicates Filipinos comprised 40% of the population in three census tracts covering Lahaina.

With two now-defunct sugar plantations — Hawaiian Commercial &Sugar Co. in the central portion of Maui and Pioneer Mill Co. in Lahaina — the island already was home to a large Filipino community well before tourism began to flourish in the 1960s and '70s.

Pioneer Mill ceased operations in 1999, and at the time of the Aug. 8 wildfire, an overwhelming number of West Maui residents worked in the retail, restaurant, activities, service and hospitality sectors in support of the visitor industry.

UNITE HERE Local 5 represents 285 members who live in Lahaina and work in the hotel, health care and food services industries, with an additional 600 or so members living elsewhere on Maui, according to Cade Watanabe, the union's financial secretary-treasurer.

The bulk of union membership is Filipino, Watanabe said, and "the vast majority of membership that live in Lahaina have been directly affected" by the disaster. At the Sheraton Maui Resort &Spa alone, 80 union members lost everything, he said, as did eight who worked at Kaiser Permanente's Lahaina clinic, which burned to the ground.

Former longtime hotel workers are among the dead that have been named so far. They include Alfredo Galinato, 79, who retired several years ago from his job as "the bird man" taking care of parrots and other wildlife at the Westin Maui Resort &Spa in Kaanapali.

After many years at the Marriott's Maui Ocean Club, Antonia "Toni" Molina, 64, was working at the Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar at the Outlets of Maui on Front Street when the power went out Aug. 8 and she decided to return to her home. Despite assuring concerned relatives she would be evacuating, her remains were found on her property.

Another victim, Lynn Manibog, 74, retired after 35 years with the Royal Lahaina Resort then spent 10 years as a substitute teacher, according to her daughter.

All three lived just within a few blocks of one another on the mauka side of Honoapiilani Highway. Living just a few houses away was Conchita Sagudang, 75, who died with her 55-year-old son, Danilo Sagudang, while trying to flee the fast-spreading flames. Both were from the Abra province in the Philippines.

THE LIST of the dead from the Aug. 8 wildfire also is noticeable for the fact that 29 of the 40 victims named so far were 65 and older.