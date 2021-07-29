Nancy Pelosi publicly calls Kevin McCarthy 'such a moron' for his anti-mask-mandate views

The war of words between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy continues to escalate.

Per a Capitol Hill pool report, Pelosi called McCarthy "such a moron" for saying that the House bring back its mask mandate was not "based on science."

The House attending physician, Dr. Brian Monahan, reinstated a mask mandate late Tuesday in light of concerns over the Delta variant and increasing COVID-19 rates nationwide.

Monahan's announcement came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that all Americans, whether vaccinated or not, should wear a mask indoors at certain times.

McCarthy took to Twitter Tuesday and railed against Monahan's mandate.

"The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state," he wrote. Earlier that day, he also condemned CDC guidance that advised vaccinated Americans also wear masks indoors.

The jabs come during a particularly tense period for Pelosi and McCarthy following the first meeting of the Jan. 6 commission. Her rejection of his selections for the committee, Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Jim Banks, R-Ind., reportedly resulted in a screaming match between the two.