Naomi Biden, president's granddaughter, is married at the White House

WASHINGTON - Naomi Biden married Peter Neal on the South Lawn of the White House late Saturday morning, in the first wedding for a presidential family member held on the grounds since the Clinton era.

The impressive backdrop almost made up for cold temperatures. President Biden's oldest granddaughter donned a long-sleeve, ballgown-style wedding dress with a long veil on a crisp, blue-sky 40-degree day. The White House's south portico was decorated with white and green flower garlands, and a floral arch and wreaths festooned the doors. The decor was faintly visible to a crowd of uninvited journalists and onlookers, who huddled outside the White House perimeter with telephoto lenses and ineffective phone cameras.

Guests had been told to leave their phones behind and dress warm, which they did. They arrived at the White House's pedestrian entrances in leather boots and wool coats.

The ceremony itself lasted about an hour. Naomi, 28, was walked down the aisle by her father, Hunter Biden, and her mother, Kathleen Buhleto the song "Bitter Sweet Symphony" by the Verve. President Biden escorted the 25-year-old groom's two grandmothers, one on each arm, then turned around, jogged back up the aisle, and returned to the altar with first lady Jill Biden, according to guests who spoke to The Washington Post.

The bride's sister Finnegan served as maid of honor, and her other sister, Maisie, and new sister-in-law, Katherine Neal, who goes by Betsy, were bridesmaids - all dressed in navy blue, and carrying white bouquets. The groom's brother, Robert Neal, was the best man. The wedding was presided over by two officiants: Monsignor John P. Hopkins and Rev. Dr. Paul E. Hayden. Four flower girls and a ring bearer accompanied the couple. The bride's aunt Ashley Blazer Biden gave a reading, "God is Love," from the New Testament. The poem "I Carry Your Heart With Me" by e.e. cummings was also part of the ceremony.

The couple wrote their own vows.

"They reminisced about their experience with each other and what brought them to today, and it was beautifully done and greatly written," said Linzi Lane, a friend of the Neal family. Lane says that the president did not speak during the ceremony. Both the bride and groom cried, she says, as well as many of the guests: "I don't think there was a dry eye."

But there was one moment of levity: Lane says that during the ceremony, a bee landed on Naomi's dress, and Peter tenderly brushed it off for her.

Programs for the wedding were cream-colored booklets embossed with the couple's initials, and bound with blue ribbon. Their initials were also on the rugs, says Lane. In the program, the couple thanked their guests: "We are so grateful to be surrounded by the people we love."

Peter and Naomi, both lawyers, met on a date arranged by a mutual friend in 2018 and have been living on the third floor of the White House. They exchanged vows they wrote themselves.

The 300 or so guests were mostly family and close friends, with some VIPS in attendance. Former senator Chris Dodd was spotted. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his wife, Evan Ryan were invited, too. But few White House officials were expected to be in attendance.

It was the first White House wedding for a presidential relative since Hillary Clinton's brother, Anthony Rodham, was married in 1994 - and the first for a presidential grandchild. A strictly private affair, the ceremony was paid for with the Biden family's funds, so taxpayers are not on the hook, according to the first lady's office.

Guests began streaming out of the White House shortly after noon. Few wanted to talk to the crowd of waiting reporters, who were anxious to glean details.

The newlyweds stayed inside for a lunch with select guests. A larger reception, with wedding cake and dancing, is scheduled for Saturday evening.