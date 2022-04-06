Naomi Fuchs, Santa Rosa Community Health chief, announces retirement

In the nearly 20 years as CEO of Santa Rosa Community Health, Naomi Fuchs has always sought to bring good medical care to residents in the city’s underserved communities. But her goal has been bigger than that.

Fuchs, who has seen Santa Rosa Community Health grow from a single health center to eight clinics, wanted to create a first class system that would become the envy of those with private insurance.

“I want the best for people who have been denied the best for so long,” Fuchs said. “And now they get it, they really do. They get the best health care in the county, I believe. And I think our quality scores prove that out.”

Among the organization’s facilities are a downtown clinic geared toward serving those experiencing homelessness; a west Santa Rosa pediatric campus; a teen clinic at Elsie Allen High School; a free-standing dental clinic; a North Dutton Avenue campus capable of serving patients with developmental disabilities; the newly rebuilt Vista Campus in Fountaingrove; and its original Lombardi Clinic serving the Roseland neighborhood.

Many of the campuses, including Vista, the dental campus and the North Dutton clinic are new facilities with state-of-the-art equipment and medical staffs driven by a passion for serving disadvantaged communities. That phenomenal growth — supported by SRCH’s board of directors — has been part of an ambitious plan since Fuchs became CEO 19 years ago.

But retirement has also been part of the plan for Fuchs.

“It’s always been my plan to retire at 65,” she said, sitting in her office on Stony Point Road, near the Finley Center. “I know, it’s been a hard last five years, but this isn’t something I haven’t thought about for many, many years. It’s just always been part of my plan.”

Fuchs said she’ll continue working until early July, giving the Board of Directors enough time to find a replacement; they’re currently conducting a national search. That won’t be easy, as many consider Fuchs a giant in the local health care landscape for her devotion to the county’s most vulnerable and neglected residents.

“She’s amazing — the strongest advocate I know for right to access affordable, quality, culturally appropriate health care by all,” said Rita Scardaci, former, longtime director of Sonoma County’s Health Services Department.

She said Fuchs has been a strong leader who effectively collaborated with others and surrounded herself with health care experts who wanted to work with her because she knew how to get things done.

“I’m personally in awe of her determination, vision and accomplishments,” Scardaci said.

Fuch’s road to community health was not surprising, given her upbringing. She grew up in a suburban town outside of Boston, Mass. Her father was a professor at Brandeis University and was involved in civil rights, and her mother was a humanistic psychologist who also expressed great empathy and compassion for those less fortunate.

Fuchs received her undergraduate degree in medical anthropology at Wesleyan University in Connecticut and her MBA at Sonoma State University. She and her first husband moved to Sonoma County in 1978, when she was pregnant with her first child, as “back to the land-ers” living in the Cazadero Hills.

Fuchs periodically returned to Connecticut to finish her degree at Wesleyan but ultimately settled in Sonoma County, where she wanted to raise her family. Before she started her career in health care, Fuchs did a variety of jobs, including running a day care, planting trees and making tofu.

In the mid-1980s, Fuchs was a single mom in need of steady work. One day, while waiting at a bus stop, she found herself talking to a friend who had been working for a woman who ran a small health care consulting business that needed help.

Fuchs’ research and writing skills landed her a job that was the beginning of a more than 30-year career in health care. For 15 years, Fuchs served as the CEO of the Redwood Empire Medical Group, a large local physician group. Then, for several years, Fuchs did her own national consulting in the areas of physician organization, board development, strategic planning, and business development.

By the late 1990s, Fuchs had become all-too familiar with airports across the country and soon longed for something different. She joined the board of directors of what was then known as Southwest Community Health Center. Two years later, she was hired as its executive director. The single clinic site was founded in 1996 by a group of young doctors with the help of St. Joseph Health System.

Fuchs was brought on to help fix issues the clinic was having with billing and collections, which resulted in a financial loss of $300,000 that threatened to shutter the clinic. An anonymous donation of that amount — Fuchs says she still doesn’t know where it came from — bought her the time she needed to turn things around, she said, adding that her plan was to lead the clinic for two years.