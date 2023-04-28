Since the beginning of the year, Paula and Darren Grady — who own and operate the Napa Valley Birth Center — have watched in dismay as alternative birthing options for expecting moms in Sonoma County quickly vanished, one after another.

The Santa Rosa Birth Center stopped delivering babies in their facility in February to focus on hospital births. Around that time, Thrive, a birth center in north east Santa Rosa, announced that it would close its facility to focus on home births.

Meanwhile, Providence was moving forward with plans to close Petaluma Valley Hospital’s popular Family Birth Center. The facility, which supporters say is more like a birth center than a large hospital maternity ward, essentially closes May 1.

The Gradys decided something had to be done.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KnDzbXbIqQQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Women in this area were losing options,” said Paula Grady, a licensed midwife with more than 25 years of experience. “Not just one option, not just two options, but three, three options, and it’s a fairly populated area. To have women here lose so much all at once, it just felt in incomprehensible.”

“I said to Darren, ‘This is atrocious what’s happening, we need to figure out a way to serve these moms,’” she said.

First they started inviting expecting moms in Sonoma County to come to their Napa facility, which has been in operation for 18 months. Then, Darren Grady reached out to the co-owners of Thrive, Jerred Kiloh and Caitlin Kirkman.

Kirkman, who started the business nearly 10 years ago, said she poured her “blood, sweat and tears” into the facility but was looking to move on. Running a birth center, which she has called a “labor of love,” had become unsustainable due to inadequate insurance reimbursements and revenue that barely covered the cost to run the business.

“We built that space out of the concrete floors and rafters and we put a lot of money into it to make it a birth center,” Kirkman said. “In the passing of a torch, or just taking a pause from this industry and from births, my desire was to find another practice to take over the space and keep it going as a birth center.”

Kirkman will hold onto the “Thrive“ brand, but the Gradys will take over the facility, which is a 3-minute drive from Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and less than 10 minutes from Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.

In keeping with the branding of their Napa Valley Birth Center, the Santa Rosa facility will be called the Sonoma Valley Birth Center, said Darren Grady. The birth center offers two large birthing rooms, each equipped with spacious birthing tubs. Paula Grady says that 85% to 90% of the babies she delivers are born in water, which she and other midwives call “the natural epidural.”

The space has a kitchen/breakroom, a waiting room, a spacious wheelchair-accessible bathroom, an office and two exam rooms for “mommy-baby checks.“ Grady applauded the work and effort Kirkman and Kiloh put into creating a warm and safe environment.

“I have to say, Caitlin did a great job,” she said. “For those who are wanting to have something other than a hospital experience that’s not a home birth experience, (the birth center) provides that perfect in between.”

Grady said the birth center will serve expecting moms who are having a healthy, normal pregancy. Those who choose or require an epidural would have to go to a hospital, she said.

In 1991, when Rosanne Gephart started the Santa Rosa Birth Center, the overall number of births in Sonoma County had reached their zenith at 6,475, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

Annual births in the county have since declined to 4,706 in 2021, the most recent data available. In 2019, they dropped to 4,521, the lowest point since 1982.

The closure of the Santa Rosa Birth Center, on Summerfield Road, was a big blow to low-income women insured by Medi-Cal, the state’s Medicaid program. The Santa Rosa Birth Center was the only such faciliy that accepted Medi-Cal.

As with Thrive, the new Sonoma Valley Birth Center will not accept Medi-Cal insurance. Darren Grady, the new birth center’s executive director, said there are no plans to take private insurance.

“We offer payment arrangements and a variety of discounts to make our services accessible to as many mamas as possible,” Darren Grady said in an email. “ While we do not deal directly with insurance, we do have a person on staff providing resources and support to help our clients maximize their chances of being reimbursed by their insurance plan.”

He said the average birth center cost is about $7,500, which is similar to what Thrive charged. The center is currently taking clients.

“We have among the most experienced midwives in the North Bay,” said Grady. “We're committed to alternatives to a typical hospital birth.”

Fawn Studebaker, the center’s other licensed midwife, said the act of giving birth is a momentous event in a woman’s life.

“It can be a scary, hard experience or it can be a fulfilling, empowering experience,” Studebaker said. “I think the more support they have, by midwives especially, the better chance that they'll have that empowering, incredible experience.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.