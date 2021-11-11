Napa city, agencies move to shut down homeless camp the Bowl

Editor's note: The following story contains unusually strong language

Time's almost up for the several dozen residents of a Napa homeless camp called the Bowl.

The homeless must leave the south Napa compound by Nov. 16, said a Monday news release.

To make sure the site can be used for flood control and allow planned maintenance in the channel of the Napa River, Bowl residents "are being notified that they must relocate and structures and objects in the area must be removed," said a statement from local agencies.

Those agencies include the Napa Sanitation District, the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, city of Napa and county of Napa.

For residents of the Bowl, the news is devastating.

"It's bullshit," said one resident, Joe, who is 32. He's lived at the Bowl, in a well-constructed tent next to his mother, for more than two years.

"I'm not fucking happy about this at all," Joe said angrily. "I've got a broken fucking hand! What am I supposed to do? We're already on the fucking street and homeless. Take what left we have! Fucking hoity-toity people."

Joe said the upheaval will cause him significant problems.

"We're going to lose a lot of shit in our lives," he said. "Jobs. Belongings. Respect."

Joe's mother, Kelly Hampton, said she was completely overwhelmed by the news. She's lived at the Bowl for around two years and has set up a tidy, semi-permanent living space that holds almost everything she owns.

"How am I supposed to keep my job?" she said, weeping and wiping her eyes. Hampton works as a caregiver for two people in Napa. She's afraid she will lose her job because she has to take time off work to move her belongings but has nowhere or way to move them.

Hampton said she needs more than just a bed for the winter. "What about our dogs?" she asked. Both she and her son each have a dog.

"I don't know what to do," she said, sitting near a fire pit outside her camp. "What do they think all of us are going to do? Do they really fucking care?"

"They just want the eyesore gone," said Hampton. "That's what we are. An eyesore. We're not people. We're a pile of shit."

"Do they need this land? Really?" she asked.

During the recent heavy rains, Hampton said her camp stayed mostly dry. The Bowl itself did not fill with water.

Hampton said Napa Valley should be able to do better. "There are so many fucking wealthy people in this town, I can't believe this bullshit."

Will McHaney is another longtime Bowl resident.

"This is just ridiculous," said McHaney. "First they try and take our cars," he said. In early October, towing signs were left on autos left parked overnight near the bowl. But the threat passed without significant action.

"I'm sure they want us out of here," McHaney said. "If I've got to lose everything, oh well." To McHaney, "This ain't nothin'. I've been kicked out of a lot of places."

Where might he go next? He's not sure, said McHaney. "I hear good things about Sonoma County."

According to the news release, the agencies do not plan to cite or arrest individuals for trespassing or camping at the Bowl.

"Our goal is to use proactive and client-centered strategies to help campers move indoors, engage in housing, and support services, and safely store their personal belongings while identifying a permanent housing solution," said the release.

Residents camping in the Bowl will be provided an official 72 hours' notice on Nov. 12, and the Abode Services Street Outreach Team and city and county staff will be in the area daily beginning Monday to prepare inhabitants of the area for this change and offer storage solutions and additional incentives to support relocation.

According to the release, shelter beds will be offered exclusively for those living in the Bowl beginning Nov. 16.

Individuals that accept shelter will be provided "a warm, dry, and safe place to sleep with indoor restrooms, and all clients will continue to have access to housing, meals, laundry, and other services available at the South Napa Day Center regardless of whether they utilize shelter bed services," said the release.

The Bowl is a circular pit located at the end of Hartle Court along the Napa Valley Vine Trail and next to OLE Health. The property is owned by the Napa Sanitation District and leased by the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.

The property is used to store sediment that is dredged from the Napa River by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. This dredging activity takes place approximately every five to seven years to maintain the navigational channel on the river, and the next cycle of dredging is being planned for 2022.

The partner agencies have worked in collaboration for several months and planned for the cleanup at the Bowl in coordination with the opening of the Winter Shelter, in order to ensure all residents at the site have a safe alternative to camping readily available, said the release.