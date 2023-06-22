Napa city officials and community members celebrated on Thursday the unearthing of a City Hall time capsule buried 23 years ago, at the start of the new millennium.

The steel box, welded shut and buried near the police station, was exhumed three years later than planned due to a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inside were various city documents, a flag, photos from Napa’s Arbor Day celebration and other memorabilia.

Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley spoke about the contents’ meaning, including plans that had come to fruition — or not — over the past two decades.

Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley talks about future projects for the next 20 years at Napa City Hall. Posted by Press Democrat on Thursday, June 22, 2023

Community members involved with the capsule were also on hand.