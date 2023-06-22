Napa City Hall time capsule from 2000 opened
Napa city officials and community members celebrated on Thursday the unearthing of a City Hall time capsule buried 23 years ago, at the start of the new millennium.
The steel box, welded shut and buried near the police station, was exhumed three years later than planned due to a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inside were various city documents, a flag, photos from Napa’s Arbor Day celebration and other memorabilia.
Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley spoke about the contents’ meaning, including plans that had come to fruition — or not — over the past two decades.
Community members involved with the capsule were also on hand.
