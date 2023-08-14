Napa County administration building evacuated because of suspicious package
Napa County staff evacuated the county’s downtown Napa administration building, located at 1195 Third St., Monday afternoon because of a suspicious package that was found in the building, a county spokesperson said.
Janet Upton, county public information officer, said staff had evacuated to the nearby Veterans Memorial Park while they waited for law enforcement to clear the building for their re-entrance.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
