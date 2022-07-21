Napa County aircraft crash victims from Sacramento area

The two people who died earlier this week when their aircraft crashed in Napa County have been identified as Sacramento-area residents.

Scott Killian, 61, of Roseville piloted the aircraft, which crashed about 8:30 a.m. Sunday near Pope Valley, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

His passenger was identified as Dreyson Hicks, 22, of Rocklin.

Roseville and Rocklin are both located northeast of Sacramento.

FAA officials identified the aircraft as an Evolution RevoLT weight-shift trike, which crashed in the Berryessa Estates neighborhood.

According to Cal Fire, the crash caused a fire that burned about an acre of land before it was contained by residents and firefighters.

No one else was on the aircraft.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

