Subscribe

Napa County aircraft crash victims from Sacramento area

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 21, 2022, 4:47PM
Updated 34 minutes ago

The two people who died earlier this week when their aircraft crashed in Napa County have been identified as Sacramento-area residents.

Scott Killian, 61, of Roseville piloted the aircraft, which crashed about 8:30 a.m. Sunday near Pope Valley, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

His passenger was identified as Dreyson Hicks, 22, of Rocklin.

Roseville and Rocklin are both located northeast of Sacramento.

FAA officials identified the aircraft as an Evolution RevoLT weight-shift trike, which crashed in the Berryessa Estates neighborhood.

According to Cal Fire, the crash caused a fire that burned about an acre of land before it was contained by residents and firefighters.

No one else was on the aircraft.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette