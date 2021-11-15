Subscribe

Napa County authorities probe Calistoga house party shooting

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 15, 2021, 11:16AM
Authorities investigating gunfire that broke out Saturday night at a Calistoga house party believe at least two of the three people who were shot knew each other, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said.

“It wasn’t like someone came from the outside and joined the party and shot randomly,” said Henry Wofford, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

The violence started with a fight between the two men, but investigators haven’t determined what prompted the altercation, Wofford said.

There were about 20 people at the party, in the 700 block of Washington Street, when the gunfire broke out around 9:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re in the very preliminary stages of this investigation, still gathering information,” Wofford said.

Investigators have found “nothing to suggest” that the third person who was shot, a girl, had a gun, Wofford said.

Authorities have not determined whether she was an intended target in the gunfire and do not have details about her relationship to the two men, Wofford said. The nature of the relationship between the men was also unknown, he added.

He said all three of them were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life threatening.

Authorities “don’t have information at this point suggesting it’s gang related,” Wofford said.

The shooting is being investigated by the Napa County Major Crimes Task Force, which includes the District Attorney’s Office, California Highway Patrol and the Calistoga, Napa and St. Helena police departments, in addition to the Sheriff’s Office.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

