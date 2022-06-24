Napa County DA files DUI charges against Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House speaker

The Napa County District Attorney on Thursday filed DUI charges against Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, following a May 28 collision.

A criminal complaint shows Paul Pelosi has been charged with one misdemeanor each of DUI causing injury and driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% and causing injury.

Misdemeanor DUI typically includes punishment of up to five years probation and at least five days in jail, according to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office.

Paul Pelosi could not immediately be reached for comment.

The collision occurred at about 10:15 p.m. May 28 at Highway 29 and Oakville Cross Road, about 11 miles north of Napa. He was about 5 miles from his St. Helena home, which is identified in an arrest form included with the complaint.

Paul Pelosi was driving a Porsche Carrera and collided with an SUV. Both drivers declined medical treatment at the scene.

When California Highway Patrol officers interviewed Paul Pelosi, they observed his eyes were watery, his speech slurred, he could not remain steady and his breath smelled of alcohol, according to the arrest form.

He submitted a blood sample that showed his blood-alcohol content was 0.082%, according to the DA’s Office.

Paul Pelosi was released from custody on the promise he would appear Aug. 3 in Napa County Superior Court for arraignment.

In a June 2 interview with investigators, the driver of the SUV reported pain in his upper-right arm, shoulder and neck.

“(The driver) stated it was difficult to lift things with his right arm and he was suffering from headaches that had not been present prior to the collision,” officials wrote in the complaint.

Following the crash, the man became more tired in the afternoons and was getting treatment from a physician, officials added.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi