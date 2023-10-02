The Napa County Office of Education board was pressured to swiftly approve the controversial charter petition for the Mayacamas Countywide Middle School when it came before them at a special meeting in August.

But the board opted instead to delay its decision, saying it would again consider the Mayacamas item on Tuesday, Oct. 3, during its regular meeting.

It now appears that before it reaches a decision, the board will be taking more time to evaluate how petitioners worked out various problems they identified in the charter school’s petition.

The board is expected to receive an update on the pending petition Tuesday , according to Napa County Office of Education spokesperson Seana Wagner. But the item will be informational, she said, which means that no action to approve or deny the petition will be taken.

Wagner also noted that the board legally has 90 days from the receipt of the petition to make a decision. That gives it time to potentially make a decision during its Nov. 7 regular meeting.

In August, NCOE staff initially recommended conditional approval of the petition.

But opponents of the charter petition questioned whether the conditions would be legally enforceable, and said the requested speed of the review was highly unusual.

A speedy approval was desired by charter petitioners at that time, given that the school would be prevented from opening in the current school year because of state legal requirements — and from replacing the existing Mayacamas school, which is under legal threat of being shut down — if not swiftly approved.

But the NCOE board’s August decision to postpone was connected to new information that came up during the meeting, information that wasn’t in the petition.

Th new information included changes to the school’s budget assumptions and significant changes to a proposed residency program that would have created a partnership between the school and Pacific Union College in Angwin.

It appears that no such residency partnership has come together, after Mayacamas petitioners said in August they’d backed away from the PUC partnership.

That program would have involved Napa-based Mayacamas students studying on the PUC campus for three to five days. After four years, the Mayacamas school would establish a second school site in Angwin to serve Upvalley students.

In essence, the residency program would be the main difference between the existing Mayacamas school — which operates in NVUSD — and the countywide proposal until the second school site could be worked out.

But the petitioners called the Pacific Union College partnership a misstep after receiving criticism about the college — a private Seventh Day Adventist religious school — which, according to a student handbook, doesn’t recognize same sex marriage as legitimate.

Petitioner Jolene Yee said during the board’s Aug. 30 meeting the Mayacamas organizers had walked away from the PUC partnership.

Instead, she added, they had formed a new partnership with Napa Valley College, so that the residency program could happen at the Upper Valley Campus in St. Helena.

“We are excited to announce that we have a potential new campus for our college residency program,” Yee said at the meeting. “In the spirit of collaboration, suggestions were made, a flurry of calls ensued, and the Napa Valley College Upvalley Campus is excited to have us.”

But, according to NVC Superintendent and President Torence Powell, Yee’s statement mischaracterized the position of the college.

No such partnership had been formed by the time of the meeting, he said Tuesday, and there hasn’t been any movement to establish such a partnership since then.

“It’s basically been just two very brief conversations around possibly partnering with them in some way, shape or form,” Powell said.

During its Sept. 5 meeting, NCOE board member Janna Waldinger posited a third potential option for the residency program: Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park.

The petitioners “have really strong relationships with Sonoma State,” she said.

Jeff Keating, Sonoma State spokesperson, said in an email that the school has reached out to SSU, which is open to a discussion. But nothing is currently in place.

Proposed budget issues

The petition submitted to the county office included an assumption of 90 students enrolled in the current school year, with that number rising to as much as 414 over the subsequent four years.

But the petitioners have stated that the existing Mayacamas school had only 70 students. NCOE Chief Business Officer Joshua Schultz noted that the proposed budget, given that funding is connected to enrollment, didn’t work with those numbers.