Napa County education board mulls Mayacamas charter school petition

The board will receive an update on the school Tuesday. but no action will be taken.|
EDWARD BOOTH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 2, 2023, 1:10PM
Updated 17 minutes ago

The Napa County Office of Education board was pressured to swiftly approve the controversial charter petition for the Mayacamas Countywide Middle School when it came before them at a special meeting in August.

But the board opted instead to delay its decision, saying it would again consider the Mayacamas item on Tuesday, Oct. 3, during its regular meeting.

It now appears that before it reaches a decision, the board will be taking more time to evaluate how petitioners worked out various problems they identified in the charter school’s petition.

The board is expected to receive an update on the pending petition Tuesday , according to Napa County Office of Education spokesperson Seana Wagner. But the item will be informational, she said, which means that no action to approve or deny the petition will be taken.

Wagner also noted that the board legally has 90 days from the receipt of the petition to make a decision. That gives it time to potentially make a decision during its Nov. 7 regular meeting.

In August, NCOE staff initially recommended conditional approval of the petition.

But opponents of the charter petition questioned whether the conditions would be legally enforceable, and said the requested speed of the review was highly unusual.

A speedy approval was desired by charter petitioners at that time, given that the school would be prevented from opening in the current school year because of state legal requirements — and from replacing the existing Mayacamas school, which is under legal threat of being shut down — if not swiftly approved.

But the NCOE board’s August decision to postpone was connected to new information that came up during the meeting, information that wasn’t in the petition.

Th new information included changes to the school’s budget assumptions and significant changes to a proposed residency program that would have created a partnership between the school and Pacific Union College in Angwin.

It appears that no such residency partnership has come together, after Mayacamas petitioners said in August they’d backed away from the PUC partnership.

That program would have involved Napa-based Mayacamas students studying on the PUC campus for three to five days. After four years, the Mayacamas school would establish a second school site in Angwin to serve Upvalley students.

In essence, the residency program would be the main difference between the existing Mayacamas school — which operates in NVUSD — and the countywide proposal until the second school site could be worked out.

But the petitioners called the Pacific Union College partnership a misstep after receiving criticism about the college — a private Seventh Day Adventist religious school — which, according to a student handbook, doesn’t recognize same sex marriage as legitimate.

Petitioner Jolene Yee said during the board’s Aug. 30 meeting the Mayacamas organizers had walked away from the PUC partnership.

Instead, she added, they had formed a new partnership with Napa Valley College, so that the residency program could happen at the Upper Valley Campus in St. Helena.

“We are excited to announce that we have a potential new campus for our college residency program,” Yee said at the meeting. “In the spirit of collaboration, suggestions were made, a flurry of calls ensued, and the Napa Valley College Upvalley Campus is excited to have us.”

But, according to NVC Superintendent and President Torence Powell, Yee’s statement mischaracterized the position of the college.

No such partnership had been formed by the time of the meeting, he said Tuesday, and there hasn’t been any movement to establish such a partnership since then.

“It’s basically been just two very brief conversations around possibly partnering with them in some way, shape or form,” Powell said.

During its Sept. 5 meeting, NCOE board member Janna Waldinger posited a third potential option for the residency program: Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park.

The petitioners “have really strong relationships with Sonoma State,” she said.

Jeff Keating, Sonoma State spokesperson, said in an email that the school has reached out to SSU, which is open to a discussion. But nothing is currently in place.

Proposed budget issues

The petition submitted to the county office included an assumption of 90 students enrolled in the current school year, with that number rising to as much as 414 over the subsequent four years.

But the petitioners have stated that the existing Mayacamas school had only 70 students. NCOE Chief Business Officer Joshua Schultz noted that the proposed budget, given that funding is connected to enrollment, didn’t work with those numbers.

Enrollment in the existing Mayacamas school has increased somewhat in subsequent weeks. Waldinger noted in early September that there were 72 students enrolled at that point. Cathy Adams, head of the existing Mayacamas school, reported at a charter school board meeting on Sept. 21 that the school had enrolled 76 students.

Waldinger said the petitioners adjusted their budget to base it on a 75-student enrollment. But Shultz noted that the NCOE, at that point, had not reviewed the adjusted budget.

Upvalley engagement

A few NCOE board members have noted that, despite the clear support from Napa residents, they’d also like to see demonstrated engagement from Upvalley families in the charter school.

The board members also acknowledged there hadn’t been any input by the Upvalley districts, which would also be financially impacted by the countywide charter.

Audra Pittman, superintendent of the Calistoga district, said that there hasn't been contact with the district charter petitioners, and she hasn’t heard from any parents so far requesting to attend the charter school.

But, she said, the district needs to be prepared in case the charter is approved. If a student who lives in the district’s school zone attended the charter, she said, the Calistoga district would be responsible for cutting a check to the charter school.

That’s because three Upvalley districts are considered “basic aid” districts, which means they’re directly supported by local property taxes, with no general purpose state aid, Pittman said.

The amount the district would need to send ranges from $10,069 to $19,179 per student, Pittman said, with that amount increasing based on if they fall into various categories — if they’re an English learner, if they qualify for free or reduced lunch, if they’re in foster care, among other categories.

Rubén Aurelio, superintendent of the St. Helena district, also noted that district leadership has been informed about the status of the charter petition, including a forecast of what funding would need to be sent.

Janet Tufts, superintendent of the Howell Mountain Elementary School District said the petitioners reached out to the district via email and mail with the petition, but she hadn’t heard from them since August.

“There has not been more of an attempt to reach out to discuss nor analyze the impact following the NCOE Board voting to delay the decision,” Tufts said in an email.

The Howell Mountain district currently serves 95 students, she added, with 29 in the three middle school grades.

Tufts said the charter petition didn’t provide estimates for attendance by district of residence, so the impact on the district is difficult to calculate.

Given that, she projected the annual impact from loss of students would fall somewhere between $145,000 to $392,000. The district would still be required to maintain staff for the grade levels that would see the loss, she said, and it’s possible the district would need to cut staff.

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.