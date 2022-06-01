Napa County evacuations lifted as Old fire containment reaches 15%

Firefighters reported progress Wednesday morning as they worked to contain a wildfire burning on the eastern slope of the Napa Valley and residents forced to flee were allowed to return home.

The Old fire, which ignited Tuesday afternoon about 7 miles northeast of downtown Napa, did not grow overnight, according to Cal Fire. The size of the fire was mapped at about 570 acres, the agency said.

In a morning update released shortly after 7 a.m., fire officials said the blaze was about 15% contained, up from 5% Tuesday night.

“It seems we’re getting a good handle on it,” said Eric Hernandez, a Cal Fire spokesperson, noting that no buildings were in the path of the fire on Wednesday.

The fire was burning at a low intensity and wind was light, Hernandez said.

While manzanita, oak and bay trees are scattered throughout the area, the fire was primarily burning grasses and not igniting the taller vegetation, according to Hernandez.

The area most recently burned in October 2017, when the 51,624-acre Atlas fire swept through amid fierce winds, killing seven people and destroying 444 homes. That blaze was part of the North Bay firestorm that also include the Tubbs and Nuns fires.

Hernandez noted that the Old fire was not poised to spread into a major conflagration like the Atlas fire did.

"With the Atlas fire, the winds were erratic, so it was very challenging,“ he said. ”In addition to that, we had several fires going both in our area and throughout the state, so we were stretched thin when it comes to resources.“

“Right now, we’re dealing with no major fires burning in our area, so that means we’ve been able to get the resources we need to put this fire out.”

The only mandatory evacuations, which were ordered Tuesday for homes along Soda Springs Road, were canceled on Wednesday, Cal Fire said.

The agency urged people driving in the area to use caution, noting that fire equipment would be using Soda Springs.

Access to Soda Canyon and Old Soda Springs roads was restricted to residents only on Wednesday, according to Hernandez.

Cal Fire officials investigating the fire had not determined what caused it by Wednesday morning.

Fire officials named the blaze the Old fire because it began off Old Soda Springs Road, which is on the east side of a ridge.

Firefighters on Tuesday were focused on the western side of the fire as it crept downhill toward Soda Canyon Road.

On Tuesday evening, 4-foot-high flames reached Soda Canyon Road at a few spots near the intersection with Loma Vista Drive. By 6 p.m., firefighters had kept it from jumping the pavement.

Armando Mendoza, driving out in a small truck, said he had been working near the top of Soda Canyon when he smelled smoke and decided it was time to leave. He hadn’t seen flames at the higher elevations, he said.

Meanwhile, several trucks were stationed at the historic Soda Canyon Resort, which has been dormant for decades. Some of the stone structures had been hit with a splotchy coat of pink fire retardant. Hand crews worked on defending other parts of the resort, cutting lines around abandoned buildings.

