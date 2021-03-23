Napa County law enforcement responds to possible shooter at Yountville Veterans Home

Dozens of heavily armed officers and emergency medical workers have responded Tuesday morning to a report of possible active shooter at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

Law enforcement initially reported a female suspect with a gun. An unconfirmed scanner report later referenced a suspect with a long black gun that looked like a shotgun. The suspect’s gender was unclear. There have been no confirmed reports of gunfire.

At 8:30 a.m., the Napa County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team had arrived at the site and California Highway Patrol officers were also on scene, according to Napa County sheriff’s Sgt. John Hallman. A website that tracks aircraft activity showed a CHP plane was circling above the facility.

“We’ve got our SWAT team on hand,” Hallman said. At around 8:40 a.m., authorities evacuated some people from a building on the campus, according to an unconfirmed report broadcast over the police scanner.

Law enforcement had little to report about the incident. A CHP spokesperson said it wasn’t clear whether shots had been fired but that there was a “possible active shooter.” He said the officers had reports of a woman with a gun. Hallman also said he did not know if shots had been fired.

Police sent out an alert at 8:20 a.m. warning people to avoid the area of the veteran’s home.

The state-operated and owned Veterans Home of California in Yountville is the largest veterans home in the United States. Last summer, it housed approximately 730 residents and employed about 850 people.

In 2018, four people died in a shooting at the Yountville Veteran Home. A former resident of The Pathway Home, a program for traumatized veterans at the facility, shot three staff members during a farewell party. The shooter, an Army veteran, died by a self-inflicted gunshot.

This story is developing. Check back later for details.

