Napa County: Motorcyclist suffers major injuries in crash near Lake Berryessa

A motorcycle rider suffered major injuries Saturday evening following a collision south of Lake Berryessa, along Highway 128 near Wragg Canyon Road in Napa County.

Five emergency agencies, including the California Highway Patrol, Cal Fire, Capell Valley Fire, AMR Napa and REACH, responded to the scene of the crash.

According a Facebook post on the CHP-Napa’s official site, the CHP helicopter arrived before other emergency medical services and a paramedic on board began rendering aid to the downed motorcyclist.

The rider was transported by REACH helicopter to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center in Vacaville.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available Sunday.

CHP Napa is investigating the incident.

