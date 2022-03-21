Napa County Office of Education rejects petition for Mayacamas charter school

A five-hour debate over the promise and risks of opening a charter school in Napa ended with another setback for the school's supporters last week.

After hearing dozens of clashing comments by those endorsing or attacking the Mayacamas Charter Middle School, a divided Napa County Office of Education board on Tuesday rejected a petition to allow the self-governing academy to open this August.

Despite an evaluation that more favorably viewed Mayacamas' academic quality than did the Napa school district that vetoed the plan in December, five of NCOE's seven trustees voted against the charter, deciding it would imperil Napa and American Canyon public schools by draining off students and attendance-based state education funding — and thus risking further layoffs and program cuts for more than 16,000 students for the benefit of a few hundred of their peers in a charter school.

The vote against Mayacamas was a difficult decision for trustees including Gerald Parrott, who called the charter school project admirable but unaffordable for the Napa Valley Unified School District.

"Unfortunately, I think I'll vote to deny, as much as I hate to," he said. "Maybe at a different time, it could be amazing; I think that right now, it's not the right time. I want to keep those funds in place and help NVUSD do a better job with what they have now."

Trustees Janna Waldinger and Jennifer Kresge dissented, siding with parents who urged the county office to open up a school option for families seeking the closer teacher support possible in smaller classrooms. "I strongly believe that by denying this petition, we are doing a disservice to many of the children in this community, for now and in the future," said Kresge after the vote.

However, a majority of NCOE board members sided against Mayacamas, citing one of eight conditions state law allows for vetoing a charter school: a harmful impact on its community. A local or county education board can make that finding if it decides the charter is "unlikely to serve the interests of the entire community," weakens academic programs at existing schools in its district, or duplicates existing school programs.

The foundation organizing Mayacamas has one more chance to make its case for launching the school, by filing a second appeal with the state Board of Education. It was not immediately clear whether and when supporters would take that step.

"The (foundation) board was surprised by the vote, and we have not yet decided on next steps," Jolene Yee, one of Mayacamas' two lead petitioners, said in an email late Tuesday night after the NCOE meeting. "We are considering our options."

NVUSD's loss of students to a newly opened charter school stands to siphon off per-student funding, because California's per-student model does not credit districts for attendance at charters, according to Joshua Schultz, the county office's deputy superintendent.

Furthermore, Schultz added, allowing charter schools to open threatens the Napa district's ability to save money by shrinking its physical footprint to match a shrinking student population. "One concern is that the district will have to make decisions on closing schools, which becomes harder if every closure leads to a new charter application," he told trustees.

If Mayacamas opens, the Napa school district would run $426,436 into the red by 2026-27, compared to a nearly $8.6 million end-of-year balance it would otherwise have, according to a report Schultz presented to the county board.

Speaking on Mayacamas' behalf at the meeting, the school's co-petitioner Lauren Daley again defended the uniqueness of the academy's academic model and the strength of its budget, adding that Napa public schools stand to receive more state money as California extends kindergarten to 4-year-olds in the next few years.

Daley also questioned whether adding a charter school with a few hundred students would pose a real risk to the Napa district's budget, linking most of its troubles to past overspending and its resistance to schools outside its direct control.

"In fact, it is the district's decisions and actions that are accelerating this decline," she told trustees.

Tuesday's rejection marked the second defeat for the nonprofit Napa Foundation for Options in Education, which applied in September for a five-year charter through 2027 to operate Mayacamas inside downtown Napa's former St. John the Baptist Catholic School building.

The school would debut in August with 180 students and gradually raise enrollment to 336 by its fifth year, according to the charter application. Backers outlined a curriculum that would emphasize close teacher-to-student attention and a technology focus based on the model of New Technology High School. (Later in the meeting, New Tech's principal Susan Miller said no discussions have taken place between the school and Mayacamas organizers, and emphasized the school welcomes incoming freshmen from all middle schools in the district.)