Napa County aircraft crash kills two

Two people died when the aircraft they were riding in crashed Sunday morning in northeast Napa County, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the Berryessa Estates neighborhood in Pope Valley, according to officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and Cal Fire.

Nobody else was on board the aircraft, an Evolution RevoLT weight-shift trike, according to officials with the FAA, which is investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Firefighters were dispatched to the crash site to put out a fire, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Tyree Zander. The blaze grew to about an acre before it was contained by residents and firefighters, according to Zander.

NTSB investigating the 7/17/2022 crash of an Evolution Revolt Weight Shift Control Trike aircraft near Napa, California. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) July 18, 2022

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office was working to identify the victims on Monday, according to agency spokesperson Henry Wofford.

