Subscribe

Napa County aircraft crash kills two

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 18, 2022, 10:09AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Two people died when the aircraft they were riding in crashed Sunday morning in northeast Napa County, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the Berryessa Estates neighborhood in Pope Valley, according to officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and Cal Fire.

Nobody else was on board the aircraft, an Evolution RevoLT weight-shift trike, according to officials with the FAA, which is investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Firefighters were dispatched to the crash site to put out a fire, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Tyree Zander. The blaze grew to about an acre before it was contained by residents and firefighters, according to Zander.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office was working to identify the victims on Monday, according to agency spokesperson Henry Wofford.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette