Napa County reports first coronavirus death in nearly 2 months

Napa County reported Monday that the 14th person has died in the county from COVID-19.

This is the first reported death since Aug. 17. The county had reported nearly 300 confirmed cases since then without a death.

The deceased was a Napa County man over the age of 65, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer. No additional information was released.

This death was included in Monday's report of 24 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total since March to 1,817 cases. Among these, 1,559 people have recovered and 244 cases are considered active, the county said.

There were also five people hospitalized as of Monday, one more than on Friday.

Because of a drop in cases over the past month and a half, Napa County has been allowed to expand some commercial activities and plan to allow some relaxation of school restrictions.

Napa County has COVID-19 testing capacity and availability this week, with test results coming back within two to five days. It is important for Napa County to maintain high testing numbers in order to avoid business re-closures, the county said.

Testing times are available in Napa this week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Testing times are available in Calistoga on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and in St. Helena on Monday, Oct. 19.

To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/