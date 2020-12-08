Napa County reports surge in COVID-19 cases; 2 new deaths

Just as California is setting almost daily records for new COVID-19 cases, so too is Napa County which on Monday reported 262 cases since Friday and an additional two deaths

Until three weeks ago, Napa County had never had this many cases for a full week, much less a Monday. Only once since the pandemic arrived in March had the county reported two deaths in a single report. Two deaths were also reported in Napa County last week.

These were the county's 20th and 21st deaths — one a man over 65, the other a female under 65, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer. Both COVID victims died in the county, she said.

This surge in new cases and deaths had been expected, Upton said. "State officials believe we are just beginning to see the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings and travel," she said.

Because of rising COVID-19 cases and the filling of ICU beds, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered new business closures for most of the state, but not the Bay Area where ICU rates were lower.

Napa County was put on notice that new restrictions on restaurants, stores, wineries and other operations could be imposed before the end of December if pandemic trends did not reverse.

There were 17 county residents hospitalized Monday, an increase of four since Friday, the county reported.

Of the 262 new cases, 156 were residents of the city of Napa, 52 live in American Canyon, 13 in Calistoga, eight in St. Helena and six in Angwin, according to county reports. The remainder live in various unincorporated parts of the county.

Since March, the county has reported 3,650 COVID-19 cases. Forty-five percent have been reported over the past five weeks

The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus although there are often delays in getting an appointment.

Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites that range from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.