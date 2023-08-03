On July 30, a near tragedy struck a family in Deer Park. A quick response by firefighters and friends, however, turned it into a positive outcome.

Jude Wilmoth and Megan Rounds were having a normal Sunday afternoon.

They lost their home in the Glass Fire and had just moved back to the property off Sanitarium Road in January.

Things were headed back to normal -- well, as normal as they could be after suffering through traumatic loss.

The family was enjoying their summer, taking the kids camping and spending most weekends away.

Luckily, they wrapped up July festivities in town, otherwise this likely would’ve been a different story.

“It was nice to be home,” Wilmoth said.

That afternoon, he was cleaning the garage when he smelled smoke.

“I looked around the corner and the power pole was on fire. That set everything into panic mode.”

Since they were still settling in, the family wasn’t set up to evacuate with go-bags as they were in 2020.

Steve Burgess, a volunteer firefighter and friend to the family, arrived within minutes of their call. Fortunately, the Deer Park Fire Department is right down the street.

Rounds and Wilmoth were unsure of their next move. If they evacuated to safety, it would delay putting the fire out.

The family decided to pack their bags and let the firefighters get to work.

“The rapid response was amazing,” Rounds said, saluting the team of 30 that showed up in about 10-12 engines from various departments, including Cal Fire, Deer Park and St. Helena.

The fire came within 10 feet of their home. Thanks to an efficient and timely response, only vegetation was damaged and the house was safe.

“It feels like something you would never think you’d have to go through twice,” Rounds said.

The parents told their 7-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter to grab important belongings.

“We told everyone to get what they wanted,” Rounds said.

One of the children compiled an “interesting collection to bring, no clothes; just toys and stuffed animals,” Rounds laughed.

“We’re definitely relieved we were home and especially for the quick response,” Wilmoth said.

The two are prominent members of the community -- they own the Cook St. Helena restaurant. They are thankful for local relationships and the support they received during the emergency.

“The response was incredible,” Wilmoth said.

