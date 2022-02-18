Napa County shooting, carjacking suspect arrested

Napa County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 42-year-old man suspected of shooting one person before trying to steal a vehicle from another Friday morning.

Tuong Nguyen was arrested just before 7 a.m. on Highway 221 near Streblow Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Nguyen is suspected of attempted murder, carjacking and being a felon in possession of a gun.

At about 6:40 a.m., deputies were called to the area of Highways 29 and 221 regarding a shooting.

A victim had been driving when he was shot in his head through his vehicle’s passenger window, according to the sheriff’s office. The man dialed 911 and authorities took him to a hospital outside Napa County, where he was awaiting surgery Friday afternoon.

At 6:48 a.m., Napa Poice Department officers responded to a carjacking at Franklin and Clay streets in downtown Napa, about 2 miles north of where the shooting had occurred.

Officers stopped the vehicle about 3 miles away on Highway 221 near Streblow Drive.

The carjacking victim was not injured.

Investigators are seeking all witnesses of the event to call 707-253-4458.

