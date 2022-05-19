Napa County's homeless count shows slight increase

Napa County's one-day homeless count held in February tallied 494 people, a slight increase from the 464 identified during the previous 2020 count.

That increase is well below the 44% jump seen from 2019 to 2020, though county officials at the time attributed that to the use of a more widespread counting system, according to past Register reporting. The 2019 tally was 323 people, comparable to the 2018 tally of 322, the 2017 tally of 315 and the 2016 tally of 317. A 2021 count didn't happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2022 count was delayed by about a month during the Omicron variant surge.

Molly Rattigan, the city of Napa's point person on homelessness, said in an interview Monday that the number of Napa's unsheltered homeless residents went up by 63 from 2020 to 2022, from 303 to 366. Jennifer Palmer, Napa County's director of housing and homeless services, said one reason for that increase is that unsheltered homeless residents may have chosen to sleep outside in an effort to avoid catching COVID-19 in a shelter.

Palmer added the increase could also be connected to efforts to reduce prison populations during the pandemic by rapidly releasing inmates without the level of housing services that might have gone along with a slower release plan.

"In other words, it was just like drinking from the fire hose for a little bit," Palmer said.

The Point-In-Time Count is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development every two years so the agency can estimate the number of Americans without housing. Submitting data to HUD from the count is required for communities to determine federal funding for homeless programs. Some counties, such as Napa, opt to carry out a count each year.

Rattigan noted that Point-In-Time Counts tend to undercount the number of people experiencing homelessness. The primary reason for that is because the count is observational — it considers individuals and families in emergency shelters, as well as people sleeping on the street, in cars and other "places not meant for human habitation" — and doesn't include those who are unseen, including those in jail or the hospital that night.

But, Palmer said, the count, when consistently carried out, does allow insight into what's changing over time with the homeless population. Rattigan said further demographic data from the count is being processed and will be available in June, including data on self-reported mental illness, substance abuse disorders, health conditions and more. That data will be presented at Napa County Board of Supervisors and Napa City Council meetings on June 21.

"The second phase typically incorporates folks who are experiencing homelessness to go out and interview and collect a richer amount of survey data; it just takes us a little longer to analyze and compile all of that," Palmer said.

A joint Napa County and city press release says data from the 2022 count indicates large increases in homelessness that had been predicted to occur because of the pandemic didn't happen in Napa, largely because of investments into supportive housing and housing services by the county, city and state of California.

Those investments have resulted in significant reductions in the number of veterans experiencing homelessness and the number of people experiencing chronic homelessness in Napa County, the press release says.

To be considered "chronically homeless," a person must have a disability and reside in a place not meant for human habitation, in an institutional care facility for fewer than 90 days, a safe haven — a form of short-term supportive housing — or in an emergency shelter, according to the HUD definition.

The county saw a 33% reduction in the total number of individuals experiencing chronic homelessness from 201 in 2020 to 133 in 2022, according to the press release. That includes a 51% drop in the number of people experiencing unsheltered chronic homelessness — from 148 in 2020 to 73 in 2022.

Likewise, the county saw a 66% reduction in the number of veterans experiencing homelessness, from 60 in 2020 to 20 in 2022. And there was a 77% fall in the number of veterans experiencing unsheltered homelessness over that same time period — from 47 in 2020 to 11 in 2022.

The news release notes that the county and city are working to address homelessness in several ways. Those include a recently completed capital improvement project to increase year-round South Napa Shelter bed capacity from 69 to 102.

Recent efforts have also included the state-funded Project Roomkey initiative, which provided motel rooms for 78 homeless people in Napa County between April 2020 and July 2021, during which 52 of the individuals were transitioned into permanent housing.

Napa is also set to benefit from the state Project Homekey program, an evolution of Roomkey that, with the help of millions of dollars in state grant funding, will create 64 units of permanent supportive housing for those exiting homelessness in Napa County. Using that grant funding, the city expects the 55-unit Valley Lodge Apartments — formerly the Wine Valley Lodge motel — to open by the end of the year.

And Heritage House, a 66-bed affordable housing project, is slated to begin construction in the fall and open in 2023. Once completed, Heritage House will offer 44 units of permanent supportive housing, and 17 additional units may be available to households exiting homeless or those at risk of experiencing homelessness, according to the press release.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, homeless counts have largely climbed. The exception is San Francisco, where the homeless count declined by 3.5% from 2019 to 2022, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, with a 15% drop in the unsheltered homeless population.

But Alameda County, for example, saw a 22% rise over the past three years. Contra Costa County saw a rise of roughly 35%. Marin County's count rose more than 8% over the past three years, Santa Clara County saw a 3% increase and Sonoma County observed a 5% increase.