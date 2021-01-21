Napa couple to be resentenced in 2014 death of 3-year-old girl

The Napa couple convicted of killing 3-year-old Kayleigh Slusher in 2014 will be resentenced after a state appeals court overturned one portion of their conviction on Wednesday.

The girl's mother, Sara Krueger, and her live-in boyfriend Ryan Warner, were convicted in 2017 of beating the girl to death. Her body was found dead in her princess bed, her body tucked under three small blankets.

The case riveted and horrified the community. It led to a $5 million settlement after the girl's family accused county officials of failing to protect her despite previous reports of child abuse and neglect.

The appeals court generally upheld the convictions, by two separate Napa County juries, but said that there was insufficient evidence to support a special circumstance in the change that alleged the couple had tortured the girl to death. That would have required clear evidence of intent to kill, the court said, and that was lacking in the case.

Krueger and Warner will be returned to Napa County court to be resentenced. Both were sentenced originally to life without parole, but with the removal of the torture element, they will be eligible for a sentence of 25-years-to-life.

The court said "the large number of bruises to Kayleigh's body, including bruises to places other than her abdomen, evidence the intent to cause pain but not necessarily intent to kill."

The court also noted that her mother gave the girl a popsicle after the beating, suggesting that she intended to hydrate her rather than see her die.

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley expressed anger over the decision in a news release announcing the court decision.

"If not an intent to kill, then why beat your baby so severely that her intestine ruptures?" she said in her release. "If not an intent to kill, then why not call a doctor when your baby is screaming in pain as evidenced by the testimony of neighbors? If not an intent to kill, then why not call an ambulance when you find her lifeless body on your floor? I support fully the unanimous verdicts of twenty-four Napa County jurors who had the courage and common sense to call abject cruelty what it was."

