Napa Farm Bureau alleges Napa City Council violated open meeting law

A fight over a proposed Napa County vineyard halted by officials over environmental concerns has escalated in the last month.

The Napa County Farm Bureau has alleged three Napa City Council members broke the law in relaying their opposition of the project to county authorities because, they believe, discussion among the City Council was not agendized or reported for what the bureau contends was a public action.

That action would put the council in violation of the Brown Act, according to the bureau.

Farm Bureau President Peter Nissan requested the council issue a written retraction of its statement as a result, prior to the bureau potentially taking legal action.

The council discussed the farm bureau’s retraction letter in a closed-door meeting Sept. 8 about anticipated litigation, but no reportable action was taken, City Attorney Michael Barrett said.

Napa council members either didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter or said they couldn’t talk about a closed session item for legal reasons.

Ryan Klobas, chief executive officer of the farm bureau, said in a Friday email to The Press Democrat that the bureau had not received a response from the city.

The Le Colline project calls for about 21 acres of vineyard at 300 Cold Springs Road, an area adjacent to Angwin. It’s on hold after a Napa County Board of Supervisors vote last month that upheld an appeal of the project.

It was on the cusp of moving forward earlier this year, after the project's erosion control plan was tentatively approved by the county in March. That would have essentially cleared the way for Le Colline applicants to begin planting the vineyards, had the Center for Biological Diversity not filed an appeal of the administrative approval shortly after.

The center, a national environmental group and fierce litigator that’s legally contested similar projects proposed for Napa County in the past, argued that the project would increase fire risk as well as harm habitat and water in the area, among other impacts.

Though applicants Dave and Kathleen DiCesaris made several changes to the project during a nine-year assessment process — most notably a commitment to operate the vineyard at net-zero carbon emissions by using electric vehicles and carrying out a reforestation plan — the board ultimately opted to uphold the appeal on a 3-2 vote August 15, which effectively stopped the vineyard project from moving forward.

The letter questioned by the farm bureau, from Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley and Council members Liz Alessio and Mary Luros, urging the board to uphold the appeal, was dated Aug. 7, a week before the vote.

The three stated they opposed the project because it could negatively impact the watershed and the city’s main reservoir, Lake Hennessey. (Conn Creek, which empties into Lake Hennessey, runs along the southern part of the Le Colline property.)

The council members also wrote that the lake is home to sensitive wildlife species that would also be harmed.

“We believe that we can, as a community, plan agricultural development in a way that minimizes the impact on natural resources and wildlife — but this project simply cannot mitigate the negative impacts on our watershed,” the council members wrote.

Nissan, the farm bureau president, wrote in an Aug. 28 letter to City Manager Steve Potter that the farm bureau believes the council members violated the Ralph M. Brown Act by coming to a collective decision to send the letter despite that decision being “not properly described” in a council agenda for an open meeting.

The Brown Act, the state’s open meetings law, is in place to make sure the public’s business is done in public. It forbids so-called serial meetings or a series of communications between a voting majority of a governing body — at least three council members in this case — that should have been held in public. it also requires disclosable decisions or actions taken in closed-door meetings be reported to the public.

In this case, the Farm Bureau contends, there was no such disclosure.

That’s because, Nissan wrote, the statement was publicly issued to the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

“The issuance of this public statement, which contains no disclaimer whatsoever, has led the public and press to identify the action resulting in this statement as having been taken by the three in their official capacities as councilmembers,” Nissan wrote.

Nissan also wrote that the council members made inaccurate statements about farming practices in Napa Valley. To remedy the situation, Nissan wrote, the farm bureau is demanding the City Council issue a written retraction of the statement.

The farm bureau has strongly opposed the Aug. 15 Le Colline decision by the county board. Nissan previously said in a statement that it set a “very dangerous precedent for the future of agriculture in Napa County.”

In the statement, Nissan noted that those seeking to plant a vineyard in Napa needed to go through “an extremely rigorous process,” and he decried the ability of “select groups and individuals” to influence decision-making “without defensible arguments or accepted scientific data.”

Opponents of the project have, however, proclaimed the board’s upholding of the appeal as an environmental victory. Laurie Claudon, of Clark-Claudon Vineyards — and a member of the Save Napa Valley Foundation — wrote in an Aug. 17 Napa Vision 2050 newsletter post that it was the first time a vineyard was denied because of “environmental and natural resource concerns.”

“The supervisors’ decision was not pro- or anti-agriculture. It was pro-water, pro-essential biodiversity, and pro-community,” Claudon wrote.

