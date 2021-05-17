Napa Fire Department creates Talking Heads parody with fire prevention tips

Most of the Napa Fire Department’s Fire Prevention division can’t play any instruments, but that didn’t stop them from making a music video.

The division recently recorded “Don’t Burn Down Your House,” a parody of the Talking Heads’ 1983 hit “Burning Down the House,” all about fire prevention and safety.

In the video, members of the department perform behind a burnt house covered in caution tape and even do a few dance moves from the original Talking Heads video.

Because the coronavirus pandemic has made the past year so stressful, the division was searching for a lighthearted way to remind people of fire prevention, said fire inspector Brandon Veyna, who pretended to play keyboard in the video.

“I’m glad we were able to do it fun and creative way that resonates with people,” Veyna said.

Fire marshal Greg Fortune, the only musician in the division, suggested remaking the Talking Heads video at the end of last year, Veyna said. But they waited to film the parody to be sensitive to residents who lost their homes in the 2020 wildfires.

Fortune and Veyna teamed up with fire inspectors Jose Valenzuela and Omar Galvan to rewrite the song’s lyrics so that it covered everything from smoke detector maintenance to space heater installation. Fortune recorded the vocals over a karaoke backing track, and the rest lip synched the song.

They also enlisted the help of the administrative staff to appear in the video. Veyna, who has a film degree from Cal State Long Beach, edited the parody on an iPhone.

“My favorite part is the finished product ― the quality of it,” Veyna said. “The quality we were able to get for just using a phone was amazing.”

And if his son’s reaction to the video is any indication, Veyna thinks they accomplished their goal in making the parody memorable.

“I showed it to my 5-year-old and he was just singing it,” he said. ”I was like, ’Wow it worked.’“

Since the video was posted on May 14, it has been viewed more than 7,700 times.

Watch the video below: