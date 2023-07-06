The vegetation fire that sparked in the city of Napa on Wednesday afternoon and prompted mandatory evacuations has been 100% contained, a Cal Fire spokesperson confirmed Thursday morning.

Robert Wettstein, a Cal Fire captain, said the fire was held to about 8 1/2 acres in an area north of Coombsville Road in eastern Napa, and its perimeter was 100% contained about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

About 80% of the fire perimeter had been contained by 4 p.m.

The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m.; it began in the 1400 block of Coombsville near Silverado Middle School and forced summer school students to evacuate.

It also forced residential evacuations, though all evacuation orders were lifted at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters are still trying to identify what caused the fire.