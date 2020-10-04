Napa firefight focuses on area east of Mount St. Helena

CALISTOGA — The front lines of the fight to beat back the Glass fire moved east of Mount St. Helena on Saturday, as aircraft dropped retardant in the rugged ravines of northwest Napa County while trucks patrolled Highway 29 — an obvious priority for protection — between its summit at Robert Louis Stevenson State Park and the flatter areas of Lake County.

Cal Fire also was directing an active battle with a section of fire off the steep decline of Ink Grade, north of Angwin.

Just after nightfall, new activity had begun to flare up close to the floor of Napa Valley. One of those spots was directly behind the Cal Fire station.

Winds began to pick up here in the afternoon, bringing much-needed relief to the lungs of people living in Napa Valley, but adding to the danger of renewed spread of the blaze after a day or two of solid gains by fire teams. Sure enough, the National Weather Service issued a new red flag warning around 5 p.m. Saturday, citing low humidity and wind gusts of 25-35 mph. The warning expires at 6 a.m. Sunday.

While the winds pushed flames into terrain harder to navigate for trucks and hand crews, it did send that branch of the Glass fire farther away from the population centers of the valley, including Calistoga, which saw blue skies despite remaining under an evacuation order. Of course, with slopes still smoldering in the Mayacamas mountains on the western flank of Napa Valley, there remained risk of the other branch of the fire, the one that forced evacuations in Sonoma County, moving toward the towns and wineries of Napa.

While Napa County residents remained on high alert Saturday, they rejoiced at a much-needed improvement in air quality. The Air Quality Index remained unhealthful in the heart of the valley, from Oakville to St. Helena. But the numbers went down across the board after several days of smoky air and deep gray murk.

Friday, the AQI had climbed above 500 in St. Helena, a measure scarcely referenced on the color chart.

Saturday morning, Ed Avol, a professor of preventive medicine at USC and chief of environmental health at the university’s school of medicine, suggested Napa Valley residents should consider voluntary evacuations based on air quality.

“When it’s up to 500, and up above 300, really, if at all possible, leaving the area is the best idea,” Avol said.

By Saturday morning, the AQI was in the 300-400 range in St. Helena. By 7 p.m., it had surprisingly fallen to 70-80. Still, people living or working in the valley had by then been subjected to several days of terrible air.

Avol cited a wide range of short-term effects from prolonged exposure to smoky air, including coughing, eye irritation and the triggering of more dangerous events for people who are asthmatic or have lung disease.

“I think it’s important to think of smoke as another challenge to the heart, body, lungs and overall system in an age of COVID,” Avol said. “People already have these respiratory problems, and there’s only so much the body can do to ward off chemicals. Now you have this smoke lingering for days. In addition, now we’re going into flu season. It’s sort of a bombardment of all these issues.”

The dispersal of the fiery destruction that hit areas like Crystal Springs Road and the Silverado Trail may have soothed the nerves of many here, but life remained disrupted Saturday, with 13,005 people under mandatory evacuation orders in Napa County, and another 6,913 under warnings.

That was especially true for those from the Howell Mountain communities of Angwin and Deer Park, which had been evacuated less than six weeks ago because of the Hennessey fire. Jesse Burden, who grew up in Angwin and lives there now, is staying in Yountville, in a mostly empty one-bedroom unit his Seventh-day Adventist church located for him. He’s sharing the space with three cats, including one belonging to his mother, who also lives in Angwin but happens to be visiting in Arizona.

Burden is hoping this experience is smoother than when he evacuated for the Hennessey fire. He stayed in the same house then, and had a “fairly expensive unicycle” stolen by looters at the Yountville site; two other cars were broken into.

The evacuations are taking deeper a financial toll, too. Blanca Chavez, who lives in Calistoga, currently isn’t able to work at her job at Indian Springs Resort and Spa there. Chavez has worked at the spa for 10 years, but was laid off for two months during the coronavirus shutdown. Now she’s losing more income. So are two of her children, a daughter who works at the Castello di Amorosa winery, which was significantly damaged when the Glass fire jumped Highway 29 early Monday morning, and a son who works at Calistoga Spa.