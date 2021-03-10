Napa homeless community evicted from shopping center parking lot

A small community that had taken up residence in the parking lot of the north Napa Safeway has been evicted.

Of the dozen or so RVs plus other vehicles that had been parked by Safeway, BevMo! and Ross over the past few months, exactly zero remained on late Monday morning.

One week before, on March 1, neon green stickers were affixed to the cars and RVs on behalf of the property owner.

"Warning" said the stickers. "You are illegally parked."

The stickers gave the owners until Monday, March 8 to vacate the area. The mall is located at the corner of Jefferson and Trancas streets.

It seems to have worked. The only thing left on Monday around noon was a pile of debris that Shawn Verduzco was loading into a truck to take to the dump. Verduzco was hired by the estate of Richard Moyer, the owner of property who died in December.

"I'm so glad it's cleaned up," called out a woman who sat in her car parked near where the trailers once stood.

Her name is Michele, she said, and she's also homeless, but she did not approve of the mess the RV users made.

"I don't mean to be heartless, but I've lived it and I see it," Michele said. "They give themselves a bad name" by parking for too long and leaving trash and other debris behind.

"They should be made to work or learn a skill," Michele said. "You shouldn't just sit around all day."

Around the large lot, there were signs that the pavement had once been a home, if temporary, for some.

A single boot lay on a pile of wood, near an Elsa doll from "Frozen." A few pairs of sturdy shoes were stashed underneath a shopping cart piled with bike frames and wheels. A passenger car seat sat next to a curb, a can of Foster's beer on the seat.

A pair of rubber boots, a black rolling suitcase and a red gas can were piled in one corner. A plastic storage container of empty water and other bottles, including a large jug of bleach, was left in the shrubbery. A water-cooler sized plastic jug sat upright near another curb.

Two car tires and a mini motorbike were left under a tall "Jefferson Square" sign.

John Moyer, a spokesperson for Richard Moyer's estate, said he wanted to provide the residents time to collect their belongings, which explains why he gave more than a week's notice to the campers to leave the parking lot.

How was he feeling about his progress on Monday?

"From where it was last week to now, I'm pretty pleased. But (we) just need more time to know how well this process works," and if visitors will follow the two-hour parking limit, said Moyer.

Security visits will continue. "We're not done," he said. New parking reminders will also be installed. "We're going to make it even clearer," for visitors that overnight stays are not allowed.

Napa police department Outreach Specialist Brandon Gardner had visited the parking lot in hopes of offering assistance and leads for places where residents could legally park.

How did that go?

"We did all right," he said with a sigh. "We helped one (resident) get into the shelter that was in a car. Then we (helped) one lady and a guy in an RV—they are moving to a park in Vallejo. We have one more pending for a park in Benicia. And that was about it."

"Everybody else just packed up and scattered all over town."

The biggest problem is that most local RV parks charge $800 or $900 a month for a space, Gardmer said. "That is outside of the range that most low income folks can afford. It's sad."

Where did the other RVs go?

"There's a few parked on California and Industrial Way. I saw two in the Walmart parking lot. One's on Old Sonoma road," he said.

"To be honest, parking together like that just draws attention. That was a lot of RVs all in one place," he said of the former community in the Safeway parking lot.

Gardner said he continues to try and help the homeless.

"You can't stop," he said. "But unless these folks move out of town, it's so hard to get housing in Napa right now."

Michele said she's currently living in her car, a 2007 Lexus, with her adult son. They were parked in the Jefferson Square parking lot while he went shopping in the center.

Both usually work two jobs, but due to an illness, Michele said she is not able to work right now. Instead she's saving up money, enough so they can get an apartment or condo.

This Napa native, age 51, said that she had housing in Fairfield, but she got sick "and I couldn't afford the rent." She doesn't qualify to stay in the shelter, according to Michele.

Homeless for about two years, Michele only parks in safe places "where I'm not going to bother anybody or be an eyesore."

Every now and then she and her son will rent an Airbnb unit for a few nights to shower and get indoors.

She used to live in a tent in Solano County and "we constantly got harassed," she said. "People would yell at us, 'We don't want you here.'"

They had no compassion, Michele said. "It made me feel worthless." Now, "at least I have something to sleep in and transportation," she said of her car.

Some Napans have suggested identifying a vacant lot or city space where a camp could be set up for the homeless. The city of Santa Rosa created such a space.

"I think it's something the city would be open to doing, it's just finding that right location," said Gardner.

However, the main goal remains.

"We really want them to have a permanent home," he said.

