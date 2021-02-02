Napa man arrested on suspicion of Santa Rosa home invasion

A Napa man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a home invasion robbery in Santa Rosa last month that left a victim with serious injuries and a second suspect dead.

Ian Hermel, 18, was arrested by Napa police officers at his home Saturday afternoon. He was transferred to Sonoma County Jail on Monday, where he was booked on suspicion of felony robbery and a gang enhancement, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

The suspected gang member was one of three men suspected of rushing into a West Third Street home in Santa Rosa in the early hours of Jan. 21, and kicking and beating the man there while demanding he turn over items from his home, authorities said.

One of the men who invaded the home was armed with a shotgun, police said.

A woman, identified by police as Olivia Elcock, 19, of Kelseyville, was working with the three men to rob the West Third Street resident after connecting with him on a dating app and arranging to meet, police said.

At one point during the home invasion and subsequent attack, the resident armed himself with a knife and used it to stab Jedediah Boncutter, 18, of Kelseyville, authorities said.

One suspect fired the shotgun into the air, but it jammed. The resident grabbed the weapon and ran to a neighbor’s home, where he called police as the suspects fled, authorities said.

Boncutter, who had stab wounds, was dropped off at a local hospital a short time later pronounced dead there.

Elcock was arrested near Napa after CHP officers found her in a single vehicle crash. She told police her boyfriend had been stabbed and the inside of her car was stained with blood.

She was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of multiple felony counts, including robbery and a gang enhancement. Both she and Hermel are suspected norteño gang members, Mahurin said.

The third man who participated in the robbery has not been identified by police as of Monday afternoon, Mahurin said.

Hermel is being held on $500,000 bail and is due to appear in Sonoma County court Wednesday afternoon.

