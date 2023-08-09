A Napa man admitted Tuesday to molesting two children, authorities said.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office arrested the man early Tuesday in Napa following an investigation into a recent report that he had inappropriately touched a child, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Henry Wofford said Wednesday.

Antonio Verdin, 66, is suspected of participating in sexual intercourse and oral sex or sexual penetration with children 10 years or younger, both of which are felony charges.

Verdin was booked about 9:30 a.m. into the Napa County jail, where he is being held without bail.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for others who Verdin may have abused. Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to call Detective Shamus Stafford at 707-253-6031.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing additional information based on the nature of the crimes, the privacy of the juvenile victims and the potential for additional victims, Wofford said.

