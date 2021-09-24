Napa man killed in fatal Highway 128 crash ID’d

A Napa man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash that occurred Sept. 13 near Healdsburg.

Damien Aumada, 39, was killed in the collision, which took place west of La Franchi Road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He was one of three men in a vehicle that struck a tree stump along Highway 128 at about 2 p.m. They were on their way home from their jobs at an area vineyard, according to the CHP.

They were heading east in a Jeep Liberty when the driver, Aumada, lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center of the road into oncoming traffic.

The driver’s side of the Jeep hit a tree stump on the north side of the road, investigators said.

One of the passengers climbed out of the vehicle after the crash, but Aumada and another passenger had to be freed by emergency personnel, the CHP said.

Paramedics took both passengers to a local hospital for treatment.

