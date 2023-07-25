A Napa man, already sentenced in January for an unrelated attempted murder, got more prison time last week after he was sentenced for violently attacking a woman in 2020.

Garrett Lars Elshere, 44, was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison after a jury convicted him on March 17, 2022 of multiple counts related to domestic violence.

That will be consecutive to January’s sentence of 22 years to life in prison for an Aug. 27, 2021 stabbing that happened while he was out on bail for the 2020 attack.

The domestic violence case was handled by Napa County Deputy District Attorney Agnes Dziadur, who said in a statement that Elshere is “a clear danger to public safety.”

“When this defendant is out of custody, he hurts people. He attacks loved ones, family members, friends, and strangers as his decadeslong criminal history reflects,” Dziadur said.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Elshere attacked a woman on Nov. 5, 2020 at the Napa Marriot Hotel & Spa on Solano Avenue. Their exact relationship wasn’t specified.

During an argument, he punched the victim several times, poured vinegar on her, grabbed and squeezed her throat and vandalized their hotel room.

She tried to call for help but Elshere took her phone and blocked her from escaping before the assault continued in a hallway.

Elshere held the victim against a wall and chocked her before releasing her and running away, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The victim pulled a fire alarm for help and the defendant was later arrested by Napa police officers.

Months later, Elshere was out on bail when he stabbed a 38-year-old Napa man outside McPherson Elementary School at 2670 Yajome St., Napa.

Specifics on that incident weren’t immediately available.

The District Attorney’s Office added Elshere has at least one other domestic violence arrest from 2015 and Dziadur described him as a “career criminal.”

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.