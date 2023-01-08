Napa Planning Commission takes first look at new draft housing element

The city of Napa's Planning Commission on Thursday took its first crack at reviewing the city's new draft housing element, which became available for public review late last month.

The draft plan identifies Napa's housing needs and challenges over the next eight years, along with strategies to meet those needs. After further rounds of review from the planning commission and Napa City Council, the element is set to be passed by the council in April. Community members can review the draft element, and submit comments on it through the end of January, at napahousingelement.com.

The Thursday meeting consisted of a short presentation by city senior planner Michael Walker to explain everything that goes into the housing element document, followed by roughly an hour of questioning from the commissioners.

Along with routine questions about definitions of various terms used in the document, some of the questions connected to perhaps the most notable difference of this housing element from past ones — that it's required to identify the city's capacity for 2,669 new housing units by 2031, a significant increase from the 835 units required in the 2015-2023 cycle, and past cycles.

"What we're demonstrating through this housing element is that we have adequate land available to accommodate those units plus some more," Walker said at the meeting.

In part, the increased allocation — which cities across California are generally facing — is a recognition of, and attempt to remedy, California's housing crisis. The state assigns housing to regions, and then regional authorities — such as the Association of Bay Area Governments — divide those allocations among counties and cities in what's known as the Regional Housing Needs Allocation.

Community development director Vin Smith noted at the meeting that likely more than 75% of California's cities and counties are projecting a 40% to 75% increase to projected unit counts compared to the current housing element.

"If we met this RHNA number in this eight-year period, it would be the largest amount of growth the city's ever experienced in the history of the city," Smith said.

Walker said that cities don't actually build those housing units, developers do. But Smith noted that cities do play a major part in approving or denying development.

Walker said the city could face certain penalties — which the state has increasingly moved toward adding — if it doesn't meet that 2,669-unit allocation. (The housing element projects the city has capacity to meet that allocation, and already has 1,963 units in the planning pipeline.)

"I think it's important to understand that the city of Napa doesn't build houses," Smith said. "But the city of Napa can deny housing projects. And so the types of sanctions that Mike just described, are typically avenues taken by the state for those communities that are getting in the way of housing production."

Commissioner Paul Kelley said that given the high number of potential housing units identified in the plan, adding some language regarding quality of life — or design guidelines — to the plan could be helpful. He noted that improving quality of life in building housing doesn't necessarily have to be expensive.

"We can go and build as many units as we want, the problem really then becomes quality of life," Kelley said. "I think there needs to be — we need to look at quality of life at every single price point, you know, like the skylight in the bath. So somewhere in there, there could be some sort of policy statement about that."

Commission chair Gordon Huether said he agreed with Kelley about the need for quality of life in housing development, and cited Sacramento-area suburbs as a reason why.

"I'm sure all of you have flown out of the Sacramento airport," Huether said. "And there's so much (development); they're like mushrooms growing everywhere."