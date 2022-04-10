Napa police department revives traffic unit amid safety concerns

The Napa Police Department traffic unit has returned after a roughly two-year hiatus, amid calls from community members to improve the safety of Napa's streets.

Police Sgt. Aaron Medina, head of the revived traffic unit, said it currently consists of two officers and him. The two traffic officers generally ride around on motorbikes and carry out enforcement action in different areas of Napa each day, he said, and he personally spends about half his time handling administrative tasks and half enforcing traffic laws.

The unit generally focuses on high collision intersections, such as the intersection of Imola Avenue and Soscol Avenue, Medina said. But the officers spread out to different locations throughout the day, and may change their focus areas depending on city data and community input.

But traffic unit members were reassigned to police patrol back in 2020 because of staffing shortages, Medina said. And then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, alongside a considerable economic impact, so the unit remained on hiatus.

Officers on patrol do enforce traffic laws, Medina said, but the amount of actual enforcement they do tends to depend on whether they have the time or training to carry that enforcement out. And officers were trying to limit close contact with people earlier in the pandemic, he said, which effectively meant traffic stops only happened when a driver appeared to be egregiously breaking the law.

"When the pandemic hit that created another challenge," Medina said. "We had to recuse contact. So our citations really, our enforcement really dropped off. I think that's the lowest I've ever seen it."

But even before the pandemic, Napa's traffic safety wasn't scoring well compared to similar cities. According to data from the California Office of Traffic Safety covering 2019, Napa County ranked the sixth worst out of 105 comparable jurisdictions in total fatal and injury crashes, and the second-worst in a composite score that includes all types of crashes.

Medina said the traffic unit fits well alongside other efforts to improve Napa's traffic safety that have risen up in recent years because its fundamental goal is to reduce injury collisions and make Napa

The unit — along with representatives from the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, Slow Down Napa and the Flock Safety camera company — even held an expo on two days last week to let the community know about the reactivation of the units, show off traffic safety equipment like radar speed detectors and take questions.

"The reason we do enforcement is because we're trying to change people's behavior," Medina said. "We're trying to get them to slow down, to pay attention to the traffic laws, not to be on their cell phone and things like that so we reduce those factors that cause collisions. And my experience and my training have shown that enforcement is a key component of changing that behavior and reducing injury collisions."

Marueen Trippe, co-founder of Slow Down Napa — a local movement that started up in October 2020 because of repeated complaints about speeding traffic — said in an email that it was great to learn about and see the technology used by the traffic unit at the expo, and to see engagement from the community.

She added that she hopes having a traffic sergeant in place is the first step toward further enhancing traffic enforcement in Napa.

Generally, Trippe has pushed for traffic calming — engineering measures to slow traffic — as the main focus for slowing traffic at Napa City Council meetings and elsewhere. But, she said, the city has moved slowly on those measures.

"In our view, we should be investing as much as we can with our capable PD," Trippe wrote. "They can make a difference to curb speeding much more quickly than engineering traffic calming measures — we just aren't seeing any progress there at all."

Trippe added that Slow Down Napa would like to see actions to improve traffic get moving — which could take the form of relatively measures such as repainting crosswalks, improving bike facilities and testing new technologies for speed radar.

"These aren't expensive measures," Trippe wrote. "Let's support the PD to speed up progress. Yes, we said speed up."

Kara Vernor, executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, said the coalition is advocating for low-cost, quick-build traffic calming pilot projects to help the community understand what traffic calming can achieve without the projects needing to go through a lengthy and expensive public process.

"Hypothetical change is scary, so the quick-build projects allow people to go through a test run," Vernor said.

Medina said the traffic unit is actively involved with the city's Public Works Department in several ways, and is helping to develop the city's first Local Roadway Safety Plan. That plan is being developed using vehicle collision data from 2016 to 2020 as well as community and stakeholder input.

An update to the city's traffic calming guidelines is planned for later this year, and will be built from the roadway safety plan, according to Public Works Director Julie Lucido.

Medina said the efforts of the Public Works department to put together that plan are important to the traffic unit because a deeper understanding of traffic data allows the unit to adjust operations to match with actual traffic conditions.

"We really want people to go to the local roadway safety plan and fill out the survey," Medina said. "As they do that, Public is moving that information back to us and saying these are the areas, these are the concerns, and we can adjust our enforcement efforts. We all work in conjunction with each other, the community, public works, the traffic unit, we all kind of support each other and try to do the best we can with the resources that we have."

Medina said staffing remains a problem — including for city departments outside the department — and that's pretty much true for police departments across the state.

To help with that, he said, the department is looking into technical solutions to help bolster the traffic unit's enforcement efforts. That could include a traffic speed system that captures real-time traffic data so the police know what the speeds actually are on specific streets, he said.

The department is also looking at automated enforcement, such as red-light cameras, he said.

"People want enforcement, they really want it," Medina said. "If I put a map up of where people want to have enforcement, I should just color the whole city in. People would really like to have a motor officer on their street, on a regular basis, to deal with these traffic issues. But unfortunately, we only have two and a half officers, basically."