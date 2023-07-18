Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a black sedan that fled the scene of a crash July 8 in downtown Napa.

A white SUV was headed east on First Street toward Main Street as people stood waiting to cross the street. As the light turned to yellow, the vehicle committed to making the light — driving toward the First Street Bridge, according to security camera footage of the crash.

Meanwhile, a driver in a black sedan came emerged from the 926 Main parking lot and made a right onto Main Street. The car pulled into the left lane, ran the red light and struck the SUV.

The SUV struck the driver’s side of other car, sending it spinning toward the group of people standing on the street corner in front of Napa Palisades Saloon.

The rear of the black car hit a light pole and then promptly sped away down Main Street toward Third Street and Veterans Memorial Park.

The driver of the white car remained at the scene with their vehicle, which came to rest on First Street, and bystanders rushed over after the driver pulled to the side of the road.

The police department reported there were injuries, but did not have further details, according to a Facebook post from the Napa Police Department.

Officials are asking people who know the person involved or recognize the vehicle to contact Officer B. Browne by email at bbrowne@cityofnapa.org or call 707-257-9223 and reference Case No. NPD23-3205.

Kathryn Styer Martínez is a reporting intern for the Press Democrat. She can be reached at kathryn.styermartinez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.