A woman who died in a 2022 fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 29 in Napa was driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.22, a police investigation has concluded.

The woman who died, Alejandra Zavala, 25, of Vallejo, had attended a wedding on Aug. 13, 2022 in the Carneros region, Napa police said in a news release Friday.

Authorities reported she had backed her Ford Bronco into a parked car at the wedding venue. Ignoring attempts from others to prevent her from driving, Zavala drove off, heading east on Sonoma Highway.

Believed to be speeding, Zavala crossed over the southbound lanes of California Route 29 and collided with the center median. She landed in the northbound lanes and continued driving in the wrong direction for more than 3/4 of a mile, reaching speeds over 80 mph before losing control and colliding again with the center guard rail.

Zavala continued south where her vehicle sideswiped a northbound sedan, police said. Her Bronco slid sideways and collided with another sedan and an SUV.

Zavala was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene as a result of her injuries, according to the release.

Several people were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from life threatening to minor, and two drivers were uninjured.

