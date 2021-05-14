Napa Police investigating "suspicious" death after man's body found in parked trailer

May 13—The death of a man whose body was found Wednesday morning inside a box trailer in north Napa is being investigated as suspicious, according to police.

Officers were sent at about 9 a.m. to the stub end of Industrial Way, a short street branching off California Boulevard, for what originally was reported as a hazardous materials incident, according to Napa Police Sgt. Pete Piersig. However, a man's body was found inside a white trailer parked on the right side of Industrial Way's cul-de-sac.

The man's death is being treated as suspicious, Piersig said Wednesday evening, nine hours after the initial call to police.

How long the trailer had been left curbside was not immediately known, but Piersig said it may have been on the street "for a while."

Yellow caution tape sealed off the cul-de-sac into the early evening. A Napa County Sheriff's Office truck was parked near the trailer, along with a crime scene unit van.

Shortly before 5:35 p.m., personnel at the scene carried a blue body bag from the trailer into a white van, which drove away from the street a few minutes later. A black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck also was towed away from inside the cordon.

A half-dozen or more people were seen removing a large red bag and other items from the trailer, which was about 20 yards away from the roadblock. A twin-size mattress lay on the sidewalk beneath the caution tape.

An autopsy on the man found in the trailer is expected on Friday, said Piersig.

