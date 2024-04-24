The cities of Napa, Santa Rosa and Petaluma are among the places in the U.S. where people are living the longest, according to a report out by health and travel website 24/7 Tempo.

The North Bay locales were included in the site’s April 16 list of the top 50 U.S. cities where people live the longest. Napa was no. 14 on the list, with an average life expectancy of 82.07 year. The Santa Rosa-Petaluma metro area came in closely behind at no. 16, with a life expectancy of 81.95 years.

To compile the list, 24/7 Tempo said it reviewed data on life expectancy in U.S. metropolitan areas from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

In creating the rankings, 24/7 Tempo also looked at data on the rates of smoking, physical inactivity, and insufficient sleep, all contributing factors to life expectancy, the website said.

According to the website, people in the United States live the longest on average in Naples-Marco Island, Florida, where life expectancy is 86.11 years.

In the rankings, 24/7 Tempo said only 11.1% of adults in Napa smoke regularly, while 31.3% get fewer than seven hours of sleep and 18.8% do not exercise regularly. In the Santa Rosa-Petaluma area, 11.8% of adults smoke regularly, while 29.4% sleep fewer than seven hours a night and 18.5% don’t exercise regularly.

In addition to Napa and Santa Rosa-Petaluma, several other California metro areas ranked high on the list. The San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro area was ranked second (84.56 years), followed by San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley metro area (83.28 years).

Santa Cruz-Watsonville area ranked sixth on the list (82.66 years). Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura area ranked 11th (82.27 years) and Salinas ranked 12th (82.17 years).

Other California metro areas on the list include San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles (19th; 81.8 years), San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad (21st, 81.79 years), Santa Maria-Santa Barbara (22nd; 81.75 years), and Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim (26th; 81.67 years).

For more information, go to 247tempo.com.