Napa sheriff says man shot during encounter with deputy

A 47-year-old motorist was critically wounded when he was shot by a Napa County Sheriff's deputy following a traffic stop Monday night on Highway 221 at Kaiser Road, the Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release issued at 4:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at 10:10 the previous night after the deputy pulled over the motorist for reasons that were not specified.

After being stopped, the motorist, Juan Adrian Garcia, exited the vehicle with one hand tucked behind his back and began walking toward the sheriff's deputy, the Sheriff's Office said.

"The deputy retreated while repeatedly asking the subject to stop and show his hands, but Garcia refused to comply," the Sheriff's Office said in its news release.

"For nearly a minute, Garcia kept his right hand tucked behind his back as he advanced aggressively towards the retreating deputy. As Garcia got within close range, the deputy fired his weapon," according to the news release.

It was later determined Garcia was not holding anything, the Sheriff's Office said.

Garcia is currently in critical condition at an unnamed local hospital, the Sheriff's Office said. The identity of the deputy, who has been put on paid administrative leave, has not been released.

As part of protocol, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave. This incident is being investigated by the Major Crimes Task Force, which includes the Napa County District Attorney's Office, Napa County Sheriff's Office, and the Napa Police Department.

There have been two fatal shootings involving Napa County sheriff's deputies over the past year and a half, both captured on video.

On Feb. 17, 2019, a deputy killed a man who fired at her when she stopped to check his parked vehicle at night in the Carneros area. Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley later cleared the deputy, saying her actions were a "reasonable and lawful response."

The deputy, Riley Jarecki, "returned fire to save her own life," Haley said.

On April 24 this year, another deputy, Gregg Lee, shot a man who had stolen ammunition from the Napa Walmart, then fled to the airport area. When confronted by the deputy, the suspect exited his vehicle holding a firearm and was shot, the sheriff's office reported. This shooting was captured on a dashboard camera.

The district attorney has not yet issued her report on this shooting.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.